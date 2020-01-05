What would Kate Beckett say?! Castle star Nathan Fillion took to social media on Sunday to share a large and seemingly permanent lapse in judgement.

The 48-year-old actor, who is currently starring on ABC's The Rookie, posted a photo of his bare back, which now features a massive new cobra snake tattoo.

"One hellova holiday. Good times on the beach (not pictured), fun times with my family (not pictured), and maybe one poor choice (above)," he captioned the photo of the new ink. "This trip was one for the books. Now, I suppose we have to go back to work? Please correct me if I’m wrong. Please."

Fillion also appeared to show off a large bird tattoo on his chest while sharing a video of himself seeing dolphins on his recent vacation.

"Another incredible first for me. Dolphin encounter in the wild. Quite a day," he captioned the clip.

The Rookie has been renewed for a second season on ABC. Fillion plays John Nolan in the series, a man who joins the LAPD later in life after being a hostage in a bank robbery.

The Rookie returns Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

