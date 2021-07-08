Catherine Zeta-Jones is showing off her grays in a new fresh-faced selfie. The Prodigal Son actress took to Instagram Wednesday to post the mirror pic that highlighted her natural beauty. Zeta-Jones wore a pink robe that revealed one of her legs, as she sat in the marble bathroom that also doubles as her walk-in wardrobe.

"Hello…….," she simply captioned the snap.

But the selfie-taking didn't stop there. Zeta-Jones followed up the makeup-free moment with some rare romantic photos of her and her husband, Michael Douglas.

"When bad selfies happen to good people😂well maybe.. not so bad and not so good😂," she wrote next to the photo slideshow of her and her hubby smiling and locking lips as the posed for the camera with blue, ocean waters flowing behind them.

In an April interview with WSJ. Magazine for their My Monday Morning series, Zeta-Jones opened up about the secret behind 20-year marriage to Douglas.

"First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company," the Oscar-winning actress revealed.

Zeta-Jones added that their flexible schedules as actors has allowed them to spend more time together.

"...Unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent. We’re either on or we’re off. I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same, or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us," she explained. "We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other’s space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

For more on the Hollywood couple, watch the video below.

