Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Off Her Gray Hair and Natural Beauty in Mirror Selfie
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones No Longer Empty Nesters…
Drake Bell Reveals He’s Secretly Married With a Son!
Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'Picture-Perfect' Weddin…
Britney Spears' Manager and Lawyer Resign After Explosive Conser…
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Post Pics of Son Joaquin's Prom Ni…
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Pose With Her Sons Kingston, Zuma…
‘Friends: The Reunion’: Biggest Revelations and Moments Fans Are…
'90 Day Fiancé': Asuelu Surprises Kalani By Saying He Wants Anot…
Meghan Markle Cried Over Bullying Allegations Before Bombshell O…
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Bridal Look From Wedding to Blake She…
Watch Cardi B Reveal How She Initially Hid Her Pregnancy
Colin Jost Pokes Fun at Wife Scarlett Johansson on ‘SNL' During …
Halsey Announces She’s Pregnant!
Emma Watson and Tom Felton Reunite With 'Harry Potter' Co-Stars …
Maluma and Scott Disick Feuding on Twitter Confuses Fans
Sharna Burgess Hopes to Be a Mom One Day as She and Brian Austin…
‘AGT’ Contestant Opens Up About Losing His Wife in Kobe Bryant H…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Britney Spears Posts Topless Throwback -- See the Pic!
Josh Lucas Says Reese Witherspoon Has to Give the Go-Ahead on 'S…
Catherine Zeta-Jones is showing off her grays in a new fresh-faced selfie. The Prodigal Son actress took to Instagram Wednesday to post the mirror pic that highlighted her natural beauty. Zeta-Jones wore a pink robe that revealed one of her legs, as she sat in the marble bathroom that also doubles as her walk-in wardrobe.
"Hello…….," she simply captioned the snap.
But the selfie-taking didn't stop there. Zeta-Jones followed up the makeup-free moment with some rare romantic photos of her and her husband, Michael Douglas.
"When bad selfies happen to good people😂well maybe.. not so bad and not so good😂," she wrote next to the photo slideshow of her and her hubby smiling and locking lips as the posed for the camera with blue, ocean waters flowing behind them.
In an April interview with WSJ. Magazine for their My Monday Morning series, Zeta-Jones opened up about the secret behind 20-year marriage to Douglas.
"First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company," the Oscar-winning actress revealed.
Zeta-Jones added that their flexible schedules as actors has allowed them to spend more time together.
"...Unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent. We’re either on or we’re off. I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same, or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us," she explained. "We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other’s space, and our humor is just long-lasting."
For more on the Hollywood couple, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
'Prodigal Son': Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Sheen Spice Things Up
Catherine Zeta-Jones Credits 'Long-Lasting Humor' for 20-Year Marriage
Stunning Celebrity Couples at the 2021 Golden Globes
Related Gallery