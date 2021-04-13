Celebrate Mother's Day Every Day With Heart-Shaped Jewelry

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mother's Day is quickly approaching. If you haven't started shopping for a gift for mom, now's a good time to start!

There are a few Mother's Day staples that always make the rounds for the love-filled holiday. Chocolate, brunch, flower delivery -- you name it. But none feel quite as timeless as jewelry. And if your mom is a jewelry lover to the core, there's no denying that the gift of jewelry (along with a sweet, handwritten Mother's day card, of course) is one that'll go down in the books.

Mother's Day or not, any type of jewelry is worth giving or receiving. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to forgo the most common symbol of love! Hearts, in any form, will always feel like a tried-and-true option to celebrate your mom. So why not opt for bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and more the feature the classic motif?

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite heart-shaped jewelry on the market to showcase your love for Mother's Day. No matter what you choose, these pretty baubles will be just what you need to show mom your appreciation.

Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) Macy's Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) A heart necklace always makes the perfect gift for Mother's Day. This Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace is also available in 14k Gold-plated sterling silver or 14k Rose Gold-Plated. $149 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $500) Buy Now

Lauren Addison Heart-Shaped Diamond Stud Earrings Lauren Addison Lauren Addison Heart-Shaped Diamond Stud Earrings If you're celebrating a special anniversary this year, these 6.5-carat diamond earrings from Lauren Addison will make the occasion even more memorable. PRICE UPON REQUEST AT LAUREN ADDISON Buy Now

EF Collection 14k Diamond Single Mini Heart Necklace Shopbop EF Collection 14k Diamond Single Mini Heart Necklace Layer this with your other favorite necklaces (whether they include hearts or not) for a pretty, Instagram-friendly jewelry look. $525 AT SHOPBOP Buy Now

Anita Ko 18-Karat Gold Sapphire Bracelet Net-A-Porter Anita Ko 18-Karat Gold Sapphire Bracelet A deep blue sapphire heart will be an elevated and sophisticated touch to any jewelry collection. $3,000 AT NET-A-PORTER Buy Now

Laura Lombardi Dolce Gold-Plated Necklace Net-A-Porter Laura Lombardi Dolce Gold-Plated Necklace We love Laura Lombardi's vintage-inspired take on the classic heart pendant and necklace. And thanks to the length of this chain, it's perfect for layering. $158 AT NET-A-PORTER Buy Now

Baublebar Vida Earrings Baublebar Baublebar Vida Earrings Looking for a pair of heart-shaped earrings to jazz up your mom's outfits for Mother's Day and beyond? Look no further. $36 AT BAUBLEBAR Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Heritage Spade Small Heart Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Heritage Spade Small Heart Studs If you're looking for a sweet token for mom or you're dressing up for a Mother's Day brunch, these will be perfect for any sweet, love-filled occasion. $38 AT KATE SPADE NEW YORK (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Ben-Amun Heart Locket Gold-Plated Necklace Moda Operandi Ben-Amun Heart Locket Gold-Plated Necklace Nothing says "love" quite like a locket, which will be able to hold a small note or photo of mom. We love this vintage-inspired style from Ben-Amun. $110 AT MODA OPERANDI Buy Now

Mango Heart Pendant Necklace Mango Mango Heart Pendant Necklace This will add a nice pop of color to add to mom's spring ensembles. $10 AT MANGO Buy Now

Brent Neale Heart 18-Karat Gold Sapphire Ring Net-A-Porter Brent Neale Heart 18-Karat Gold Sapphire Ring Keep your heart on your sleeve (or rather, your pinky), with this solid gold ring, which features a deep blue sapphire stone. $3,850 AT NET-A-PORTER Buy Now

Pamela Love Heart 14K Yellow Gold Opal, Diamond Necklace Moda Operandi Pamela Love Heart 14K Yellow Gold Opal, Diamond Necklace Who doesn't love a pretty opal piece in their jewelry collection? This necklace from Pamela love includes a heart-shaped pendant with the precious gemstone along with a small diamond. $590 AT MODA OPERANDI Buy Now

Sydney Evan Tiny Eternity Heart 14-Karat Yellow and White Gold Diamond Ring Net-A-Porter Sydney Evan Tiny Eternity Heart 14-Karat Yellow and White Gold Diamond Ring If you love the idea of an eternity band, take it up a notch with this one from Sydney Evan, which features white and yellow gold as well as small diamonds. $1,290 AT NET-A-PORTER Buy Now

Madewell Puffy Heart Hoops Shopbop Madewell Puffy Heart Hoops One subtle way to incorporate hearts into your daily looks is with these minimalist-approved earrings. $24 AT SHOPBOP Buy Now

Jemma Wynne Prive Pearl Heart Necklace Jemma Wynne Jemma Wynne Prive Pearl Heart Necklace Put a unique and unexpected spin to the timeless pearl trend with this pearl pendant from Jemma Wynne. $2,100 AT JEMMA WYNNE Buy Now

K Kane Chain Letter Neon K Kane K Kane Chain Letter Neon For an affordable piece of fine jewelry you can wear every day, K Kane makes its Chain Letter Neon bracelet -- which features a solid 14k gold charm on nylon cord -- for $88. $88 AT K KANE Buy Now

Free People Sweet Nothing Bracelet Free People Free People Sweet Nothing Bracelet Style this dainty beaded necklace with your favorite T-shirt for an added touch to your everyday outfits. $68 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Nakard Mini Turquoise Enameled Heart Studs Nak Armstrong Nakard Mini Turquoise Enameled Heart Studs Whether they're for you or your mom, these adorable turquoise earrings will be a sweet addition to any pair of ears. $275 AT NAK ARMSTRONG Buy Now

Lunika Kara Hoops Earring REVOLVE Lunika Kara Hoops Earring These Murano glass earrings feature small daisy details, making them a perfect option to wear from now until summer. $163 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

