Celebrate Mother's Day Every Day With Heart-Shaped Jewelry
Mother's Day is quickly approaching. If you haven't started shopping for a gift for mom, now's a good time to start!
There are a few Mother's Day staples that always make the rounds for the love-filled holiday. Chocolate, brunch, flower delivery -- you name it. But none feel quite as timeless as jewelry. And if your mom is a jewelry lover to the core, there's no denying that the gift of jewelry (along with a sweet, handwritten Mother's day card, of course) is one that'll go down in the books.
Mother's Day or not, any type of jewelry is worth giving or receiving. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to forgo the most common symbol of love! Hearts, in any form, will always feel like a tried-and-true option to celebrate your mom. So why not opt for bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and more the feature the classic motif?
Ahead, we've gathered our favorite heart-shaped jewelry on the market to showcase your love for Mother's Day. No matter what you choose, these pretty baubles will be just what you need to show mom your appreciation.
