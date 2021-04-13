Fashion

Celebrate Mother's Day Every Day With Heart-Shaped Jewelry

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Heart-Shaped Jewelry for Valentine's Day
Shestock/Getty Images

Mother's Day is quickly approaching. If you haven't started shopping for a gift for mom, now's a good time to start! 

There are a few Mother's Day staples that always make the rounds for the love-filled holiday. Chocolate, brunch, flower delivery -- you name it. But none feel quite as timeless as jewelry. And if your mom is a jewelry lover to the core, there's no denying that the gift of jewelry (along with a sweet, handwritten Mother's day card, of course) is one that'll go down in the books.

Mother's Day or not, any type of jewelry is worth giving or receiving. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to forgo the most common symbol of love! Hearts, in any form, will always feel like a tried-and-true option to celebrate your mom. So why not opt for bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and more the feature the classic motif? 

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite heart-shaped jewelry on the market to showcase your love for Mother's Day. No matter what you choose, these pretty baubles will be just what you need to show mom your appreciation.

Macy's Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.)
A heart necklace always makes the perfect gift for Mother's Day. This Diamond Swirl Heart Pendant Necklace is also available in 14k Gold-plated sterling silver or 14k Rose Gold-Plated.
$149 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $500)
Lauren Addison Heart-Shaped Diamond Stud Earrings
If you're celebrating a special anniversary this year, these 6.5-carat diamond earrings from Lauren Addison will make the occasion even more memorable.
PRICE UPON REQUEST AT LAUREN ADDISON
EF Collection 14k Diamond Single Mini Heart Necklace
Layer this with your other favorite necklaces (whether they include hearts or not) for a pretty, Instagram-friendly jewelry look.
$525 AT SHOPBOP
Anita Ko 18-Karat Gold Sapphire Bracelet
A deep blue sapphire heart will be an elevated and sophisticated touch to any jewelry collection.
$3,000 AT NET-A-PORTER
Laura Lombardi Dolce Gold-Plated Necklace
We love Laura Lombardi's vintage-inspired take on the classic heart pendant and necklace. And thanks to the length of this chain, it's perfect for layering.
$158 AT NET-A-PORTER
Baublebar Vida Earrings
Looking for a pair of heart-shaped earrings to jazz up your mom's outfits for Mother's Day and beyond? Look no further.
$36 AT BAUBLEBAR
Kate Spade New York Heritage Spade Small Heart Studs
If you're looking for a sweet token for mom or you're dressing up for a Mother's Day brunch, these will be perfect for any sweet, love-filled occasion.
$38 AT KATE SPADE NEW YORK (REGULARLY $48)
Ben-Amun Heart Locket Gold-Plated Necklace
Nothing says "love" quite like a locket, which will be able to hold a small note or photo of mom. We love this vintage-inspired style from Ben-Amun.
$110 AT MODA OPERANDI
Mango Heart Pendant Necklace
This will add a nice pop of color to add to mom's spring ensembles.
$10 AT MANGO
Brent Neale Heart 18-Karat Gold Sapphire Ring
Keep your heart on your sleeve (or rather, your pinky), with this solid gold ring, which features a deep blue sapphire stone.
$3,850 AT NET-A-PORTER
Pamela Love Heart 14K Yellow Gold Opal, Diamond Necklace
Who doesn't love a pretty opal piece in their jewelry collection? This necklace from Pamela love includes a heart-shaped pendant with the precious gemstone along with a small diamond.
$590 AT MODA OPERANDI
Sydney Evan Tiny Eternity Heart 14-Karat Yellow and White Gold Diamond Ring
If you love the idea of an eternity band, take it up a notch with this one from Sydney Evan, which features white and yellow gold as well as small diamonds.
$1,290 AT NET-A-PORTER
Madewell Puffy Heart Hoops
One subtle way to incorporate hearts into your daily looks is with these minimalist-approved earrings.
$24 AT SHOPBOP
Jemma Wynne Prive Pearl Heart Necklace
Put a unique and unexpected spin to the timeless pearl trend with this pearl pendant from Jemma Wynne.
$2,100 AT JEMMA WYNNE
K Kane Chain Letter Neon
For an affordable piece of fine jewelry you can wear every day, K Kane makes its Chain Letter Neon bracelet -- which features a solid 14k gold charm on nylon cord -- for $88. 
$88 AT K KANE
Free People Sweet Nothing Bracelet
Style this dainty beaded necklace with your favorite T-shirt for an added touch to your everyday outfits.
$68 AT FREE PEOPLE
Nakard Mini Turquoise Enameled Heart Studs
Whether they're for you or your mom, these adorable turquoise earrings will be a sweet addition to any pair of ears.
$275 AT NAK ARMSTRONG
Lunika Kara Hoops Earring
These Murano glass earrings feature small daisy details, making them a perfect option to wear from now until summer.
$163 AT REVOLVE

