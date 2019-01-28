From his first moments on Celebrity Big Brother, Ryan Lochte was very upfront about not being super familiar with the show -- and his strategy of being good at all the physical challenges and being super friendly didn't exactly pay off.

The Olympic swimmer had a target on his back from the moment he entered the house, and on Monday's new episode, he ended up getting kicked out in an almost unanimous vote. However, Lochte isn't letting it get to him.

"I feel good. I had a great time in there," Lochte shared with ET's Brice Sander immediately following his eviction. "I'm bummed that I got evicted early, but with everything that happened in the Big Brother house, I had a lot of fun. It was a new experience."

The swimmer reiterated that he hadn't been an avid Big Brother viewer before signing on, sharing, "I didn't even know it was a show, before I came on."

"But now that I was on it, I'm gonna watch it all the time. I am a fan now," he exclaimed. "It was so entertaining in the house, and I can't wait to see what it's like when I'm watching it in my living room. It's gonna be fun."

For Lochte, being in the house was "like nothing I've ever experienced."

"I'd train for years for one race in the Olympics than go through that [again]," he admitted. "Everyone forming alliances, lying, manipulating, yelling at each other, getting in fights... It was an experience I'll never forget."

Early on, Lochte formed an alliance of his own with Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, and the pair won their first Head of Household competition together before Bennett ended up getting voted out.

However, the duo apparently formed an early bromance that Lochte hopes will stay strong even now that they aren't in the house together.

"I'm waiting to get my phone so I can call him up!" the Olympic gold medalist explained, adding that he'd be down to co-host some Celebrity Big Brother viewing parties with his new bestie.

Celebrity Big Brothernext airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

