Celebs flocked to Beverly Hills on Thursday evening to attend the Louis Vuitton X exhibition.

Stars including Millie Bobby Brown, Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom, Alicia Vikander and more rocked ensembles from the French design house's latest collections, which all exuded bold '80s vibes with no shortage of voluminous silhouettes and bright color.

The exhibition is a retrospective of the brand's most iconic design collaborations over its 160-year history, including those with Supreme, Jeff Koons and Takashi Murakami, via a digital and interactive experience. The event also coincides with the launch of the new Artycapucines handbag collection in collaboration with six contemporary artists.

Louis Vuitton is famous for its partnership with Hollywood, dressing a plethora of A-listers for the red carpet and featuring many in their campaigns.

See what the celebrities wore to the star-studded soiree, below.

Millie Bobby Brown looked like a glam '80s babe, coincidentally in line with her Stranger Things character, in a leather jacket, printed bustier top, pink ruffled peplum mini skirt, topped off with a cool embellished hairdo.

Pregnant Miranda Kerr showed off her growing tummy on the red carpet. "Me and the baby bump decided to leave the house," she told the brand in an interview. The model-turned-entrepreneur is expecting her second child with husband and co-founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel. Kerr shares her first child with ex Orlando Bloom.

Speaking of, Orlando Bloom was spotted at the same event. The actor donned a blue LV logo-emblazoned sweater, bomber jacket, black trousers and colorful sneakers. Bloom is currently engaged to Katy Perry, who recently attended a party for Kerr's Kora Organics line.

Alicia Vikander channeled rock 'n' roll vibes in a leather metallic cut-out dress with attached dolman sleeves, lace-up boots, sleek white back and sparkly drop earrings. "I am a huge fan of the '80s and when I saw the show this year I think it was one of my favorites, so I really rock this and as always I love the fact that I get to walk up in flat shoes. I love to dance so that's good," the Tomb Raider actress said of her outfit.

Jaden Smith, who starred in the design house's campaign in 2016, showed up with bleached eyebrows and a pink shaved head in a gray suit and gold-and-white shoes.

