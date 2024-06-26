Céline Dion was treated to a night of beautiful music with two of her sons -- and a cover of one of her biggest hits. The five-time GRAMMY winner stepped out for another public appearance amid her ongoing comeback to support Croatian cellist Hauser at his show in Las Vegas.

Dion was joined on Saturday by 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy as they enjoyed Hauser's performance at the Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater. During the show, Hauser paid tribute to Dion by performing a cover of "My Heart Will Go On" while sweetly dedicating it to his "favorite singer of all time."

In a video captured by a fellow audience member and shared on social media, Dion appears surprised and moved by the moment. She leans forward to listen intently, occasionally looking around to share glances with those closest to her. In the end, she stands to applaud and blow kisses, appearing to say "Thank you" while touching her heart and looking around to humbly acknowledge the crowd.

"My biggest dream is to perform with you," Hauser tells her from the stage. She politely deflects the offer to join him at the microphone, gesturing for him to call her before taking her seat.

It was all love backstage as Dion heaped praise on the musician, expressing heartfelt adoration in a series of video clips shared on social media.

"This type of love is everything," Hauser captioned one compilation shared on X (formerly Twitter).

In another video shared on Instagram, Dion can be heard telling Hauser that she is "a big fan."

He replies, "I am your biggest fan." To which she fires back, "No, let's fight. I am the biggest fan!"

"We are each other’s biggest fans!🙏❤️" Hauser captioned the post. "Patiently waiting for our duet and I know that she will be back on stage stronger than ever, because there is only one Celine! 💪🔥"

Celine Dion and Hauser - Roy Rochlin/WireImage and Noam Galai/Getty Images

Dion has been making a steady stream of public appearances since revealing her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) diagnosis in December 2022. In recent months, she delivered a surprise onstage moment at the 2024 GRAMMYs, and has been seen attending several hockey games and concerts with her sons.

Earlier this month, she invited fans into her world with the release of her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. The raw film doesn't shy away from showing Dion's new reality with her illness, as she strives to live and perform like usual, but is occasionally sidelined by scary seizures.

Celine Dion is seen on June 18, 2024 in New York City. - Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

On March 15, Dion celebrated International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day with an inspirational Instagram post in which she vowed "to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life," she continued, "but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

Expressing gratitude for the unwavering support she has received, Dion extended her encouragement to others battling SPS around the world. "I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!" she exclaimed, echoing a sentiment of solidarity and strength.

