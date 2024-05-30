Céline Dion is preparing to show fans an unseen side of her career, family life, and health struggles in a new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

In December 2022, the legendary singer revealed that -- after months of struggling with heath issues, including muscle spasms and stiffness -- she had officially been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare autoimmune disorder.

Since her diagnosis, Céline has been candid about how her home life and career have been affected by her new health journey, and how she's leaned on friends and family for their love and support -- in particular, her three sons: 23-year-old René-Charles and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

Céline and her late husband and manager, René Angélil, tied the knot in December 1994, and struggled for many years to conceive. Thankfully, the couple was blessed with their sons before René died in January 2016, after a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

Read on to learn more about Céline's three sons, and the rare appearances she's made with them throughout the years.

January 2001: René-Charles Is Born

René-Charles Angélil was born on Jan. 25, 2001, becoming his mother's first child and his father's fourth. He was named after his father and Céline's paternal grandfather, Charles.

Céline and René had René-Charles christened at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Quebec. He was baptized under the Eastern rites of the Greek Melkite Catholic Church, his father's religion, which meant he received his baptism, first communion and confirmation all at once.

Céline Dion and René Angelil pose with son René-Charles Angelil at his christening on July 25, 2001. - Michel PONOMAREFF/PONOPRESSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

March 2002: 'A Miracle Baby'

Céline was one of Oprah Winfrey's most-frequent guests throughout the 29-season run of The Oprah Winfrey Show. However, during her March 2002 appearance, she had her most exciting news yet to discuss, opening up about welcoming René-Charles after years of trying.

"When I heard the news, I was like—of course he's a miracle baby for us," she marveled. "It's a dream come true in many ways. I will never be the same person anymore."

March 2007: Disney Day

Céline and René took some time out of their busy schedules to treat René-Charles to a Disneyland trip shortly after his sixth birthday in March 2007. The family posed for a happy photo outside Sleeping Beauty Castle during their fun excursion.

Céline Dion, René Angelil and their son, René-Charles Angelil, celebrate at Disneyland in March 2007. - WireImage/WireImage

December 2007: A New Day

René-Charles celebrated an emotional moment with his mom as she made the final bow of her first Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The mother-son duo shared a sweet smooch as Céline said farewell to A New Day... -- which ran from 2003-07 -- and prepared to take some time off before tackling her Taking Chances World Tour and trying for more children.

Céline Dion and son René-Charles Angelil share a kiss on the final night of her 'A New Day' residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. - Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live/Concerts West

May 2008: An Honored Family

Céline received France's Legion d'Honneur on May 22, 2008, and had her family on hand to support her. She posed for a pic with Réne, Réne-Charles, her mother, Therese, and French President Nicolas Sarkozy after the ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Céline Dion poses with her family and French President Nicolas Sarkozy after being awarded France's Legion d'Honneur on May 22, 2008. - CHARLES PLATIAU/AFP via Getty Images

October 2010: Welcome to the World, Eddy and Nelson

Like their older brother, Eddy -- named for Céline's favorite French songwriter and musical collaborator Eddy Marnay -- and Nelson -- named after former South African President Nelson Mandela -- were also conceived thanks to IVF, though Céline revealed in interviews that getting pregnant with the twins took a grueling six rounds of the treatment.

The singer welcomed her boys, who are fraternal twins, via Caesarean section at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Oct. 23, 2010, at 11:11 a.m. and 11:12 a.m.

In an interview with Canada's Hello! magazine following the twins' birth, Céline revealed that she had actually been pregnant with three babies during her final round of IVF, but "one little baby decided to step back to help the other two survive."

“The doctors said to me if there’s something wrong, nature takes its course," she recalled. "I still think of the one who stepped back. I’m sure every woman has the feeling about the little one that’s not there.”

February 2011: Bringing the Boys to Vegas

Céline returned to Las Vegas to start her new residency just a few months after welcoming the twins, posing for photos with Réne and all three of their sons outside Caesars Palace on Feb. 16, 2011. Her second residency show, Céline, would debut less than a month later.

Céline Dion and René Angelil pose with their sons at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on February 16, 2011. - Ethan Miller/Getty Images

January 2016: René-Charles Delivers His Father's Eulogy

In January 2016, just days before his 15th birthday, René-Charles delivered the eulogy at the state funeral held in honor of his late father. The teenager was photographed looking somber and he and his mother held hands with Eddy and Nelson, who were then just five.

“You left me now with enough good memories of you to share with my younger brothers," he said in the emotional address. "As they grow older, without you being around, I’ll make sure to pass on what I’ve learned from you. You are a tough act to follow, but with your help, everything's gonna be fine. Dad, I promise you here that we're all going to live up to your standards."

René-Charles Angélil accompanied mother Céline Dion and brothers Eddy and Nelson at the state funeral service for his father, René Angelil, on Jan. 22, 2016. - Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

February 2016: A Caesars Send-Off

As Céline prepared to return to her shows at Caesars Palace's Colosseum, she held a memorial ceremony for René on the same stage she performed every night of her residency. The singer was joined onstage by René-Charles, as well as Angélil's children from a previous relationship, Patrick, Jean-Pierre, and Anne-Marie.

She also revealed the touching, if unconventional, way that she planned to always keep a part of him with her: a gold cast of her late husband's hand.

The performer shared that she always held René's hand before going onstage during her Las Vegas residency. When he became too ill to attend the shows, she had the cast made so that she could still touch his hand for good luck -- and it was displayed prominently at the service.

"René never hated anyone," Céline recounted to the crowd. "Is it possible someone loves everybody? I don't think so. But he never told me a person he disliked...Time was precious to him. He loved life so much. He loved life. So very much. And life loved him."

Céline Dion led a memorial ceremony for late husband René Angelil at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on February 3, 2016. - Getty Images

May 2016: Still an Icon

Just a few months after his father's funeral, René-Charles accompanied his mother to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, where he surprised her onstage to present her with the Icon Award. The emotional moment caused Céline to break into tears, and she apologized to the audience for the emotional moment during her acceptance speech.

"I want to be so strong for my family and my kids, and I didn't expect that," she admitted, before turning to her son. "You make me so happy. Thank you."

René-Charles agreed to stay onstage with his mother for the rest of her speech, which concluded with a special tribute to her late husband.

"So many people have helped me get where I am today," she reflected. "Most importantly, my beloved husband, who I know will continue to watch over me from up above."

René-Charles Angélil presents the Icon Award to his mother, Céline Dion, at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

September 2016: Back to Disney

Like their big brother before them, the twins took a fun trip to Disneyland in September 2016, just ahead of their fifth birthday. They posed for a pic with their mom and Mickey Mouse, sporting matching outfits and "Chill" tees.

Céline Dion celebrated twins Eddy and Nelson's upcoming fifth birthday at Disneyland in September 2016. - Scott Brinegar/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

February 2017: Coping as a Family

In February 2017, Céline opened up to ET about how her family was coping since René's death.

"When he left, he came inside of all of my kids' hearts and mine, he gave the rest of his 50 percent for me to be complete, to continue the rest of my life, to feel strong and to believe that I can still do this and he will always be with me," she said, tearing up.

"He gave me the rest of him. I feel stronger, I step forward. I say what I mean, I mean what I say," she added. "I stand up for my kids and I feel like I'm the leader of the family."

June 2019: Goodbye, Vegas

Like their big brother, Eddy and Nelson wore their hair long for much of their early years. One of the first public outings where the twins were photographed with short hair was in June 2019, as Céline brought her boys onstage to celebrate her final show after 16 years in residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The tearful moment also paid tribute to the late René, and Céline shared a sweet family shot to her Instagram page.

January 2020: A True Gentleman

In January 2020, Céline penned a sweet tribute to her eldest son in celebration of his 19th birthday, sharing rare public comments on his late father.

"My dear René-Charles, I’m so proud of the way you're conducting yourself in life. You're a true gentleman, and I want you to know that your father’s guidance continues to support and protect you… as I do," she wrote. "Keep being the best of yourself… strong, passionate, and wise, as you pursue all of your dreams in life - the sky’s the limit!"

"And above all, have a good time!.... Your happiness, is my happiness," she continued. "I love you so much, my dear son! Mom xx…"

In recent years, René-Charles has begun following in his parents' musical footsteps. In May 2018, he released six rap songs under the moniker Big Tip. By December 2020, he had switched up his musical moniker and released a five-track EP, CasiNo. 5, under the name RC Angelil.

October 2023: Hockey Hugs

In October 2023, Céline made her first public appearance in several years -- following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome -- when she, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson supported the Montreal Canadiens at their NHL game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night. They played so well, what a game!!" Céline captioned her Instagram pic of the foursome in the locker room after the game. "Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! - Celine xx."

February 2024: GRAMMYs Gold

René-Charles accompanied his mother when Céline made a surprise appearance at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, presenting the night's final award, Album of the Year, to Taylor Swift

Céline received huge applause from the crowd and grew emotional in response to the warm reception, saying, "Thank you all. I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."

René-Charles Angélil escorts his mother, Celine Dion, onstage at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images

March 2024: More Hockey Fun

Céline, Eddy and Nelson took on an American rooting interest in their next NHL outing, cheering on the Boston Bruins in their game against the New York Rangers at the TD Garden on March 21, 2024.

The singer thrilled the crowd, smiling and waving on the jumbotron as the crowd cheered her on. She then took a break to jam out, as one fan clip showed Céline playing air guitar while Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" played throughout the arena.

Céline Dion and sons Eddy and Nelson attend the Boston Bruins game against the New York Rangers at the TD Garden on March 21, 2024. - Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

May 2024: Mama and a Rolling Stone

Céline's most recent family photo with all three of her sons came as they posed with Mick Jagger backstage after attending the Vegas tour stop of the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds tour in May 2024.

"What an incredible show!" Céline captioned the show. "A very special thanks to @mickjagger for warmly welcoming my family. You got us rocking! - Celine xx."

RELATED CONTENT: