Chaka Khan's daughter, Indira Khan, is "singing and dancing" amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' mounting legal troubles.

On Tuesday, Indira, 50, reacted with a comment on the embattled rap mogul's recent Instagram post, in which he's on video taking "full responsibility" after CNN released footage showing him attacking his ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie Ventura. After Diddy posted the apology video, Indira dropped a comment also claiming Diddy was once "disrespectful" to the iconic "I'm Every Woman" songstress.

"I'm glad this is happening to you, you got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic," Indira commented. "[W]hen my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother[.] [T]hese may be your dark days but I'm singing and dancing watching your demise @chakakhan isn't it great mom."

Indira followed up the comment with multiple smiling and dancing emojis. ET has reached out to Indira.

Indira's comment comes just days after security footage surfaced last week -- published by CNN -- showing Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel. The video, featuring multiple camera angles, was dated March 5, 2006. Diddy later posted a video on Instagram saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions in the video. The "Me & U" singer went public with her relationship with Diddy in 2012, though they were romantically linked as far back as 2007.

They split for good in October 2018.

The following year, in August 2019, Cassie married personal trainer Alex Fine and they share two daughters -- Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3.

Since the video surfaced -- which prompted Alex to share an open letter that began with "Men who hit women aren't men" -- Diddy was hit with his sixth sexual assault lawsuit, the latest by model Crystal McKinney, who claims in court documents obtained by ET that Diddy drugged her before sexually assaulting her in 2003.

ET has reached out to Diddy for comment.

Amid the wave of lawsuits -- initiated by Cassie in November, which they "amicably" settled less than 24 hours later -- Diddy is also at the center of a federal investigation seemingly tied to sex trafficking allegations.

Diddy's attorney denied the claims against the artist while decrying law enforcement's tactics following a raid at Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

