Chance Perdomo Will Not Be Recast in 'Gen V,' Producers Confirm

The producers of Gen V say they will not be recasting Chance Perdomo's role after the actor's tragic death in March.

On Sunday, the producers of the hit Prime Video series announced that after a production pushback following Perdomo's fatal motorcycle accident, they have decided to restructure the upcoming season rather than recast his role. In Gen V -- which is a spinoff of The Boys -- The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor portrayed Andre Anderson, a student at Godolkin University with the ability to manipulate magnetics.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," the producers shared in a statement posted to the show's Instagram account. "We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May."

They added, "We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

Perdomo was just 27 years old at the time of his death. In a March statement, a rep for the actor confirmed his death as an Amazon spokesperson shared their condolences to Perdomo's family.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother," the actor's rep shared at the time.

"The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo," an Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television spokesperson told ET. "Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

London Thor, Derek Luh, Chance Perdomo and Jaz Sinclair in 'Gen V' - Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Days after Perdomo's death, his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Kiernan Shipka -- who played his cousin in the Netflix series -- posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late friend on Instagram. The actress, 24, shared several photos from their time filming.

"Oh man this hurts. He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine," she wrote in her caption. "As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)"

She added, "His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

Jaz Sinclair -- who starred alongside Perdomo in both The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V -- reacted to her co-star's death when she posted a broken heart emoji to her Instagram Story on April 2, per J-14.

Meanwhile, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who played the best friend of Perdomo's character in Gen V, took to X (formerly Twitter) to remember him following his death.

"This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️," he wrote.

RELATED CONTENT: