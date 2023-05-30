More life, more blessings. Two weeks after announcing her third pregnancy, Chanel Iman reveals she's getting married!

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old model took to Instagram to share the happy news that she and Davon Godchaux, with whom Iman is expecting baby No. 3, got engaged on their trip to Capri, Italy. Iman shared a gallery of photos featuring her and Godchaux on a stretch of land overlooking the water. The first picture shows Godchaux on bended knee as he proposes, with subsequent photos showing the pair passionately embracing after Iman accepts. The model shows off her new bling in another slide and beams as she holds a bouquet of red roses in another.

"The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go," Iman captioned her post.

Iman announced she was pregnant with her third child earlier this month and shared the sex of the baby in a video that featured Godchaux and her two daughters, Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sterling Shepard. In the video, Iman, clad in an all-white look with her bare bump on display, poses with her daughters, who wore pink floral dresses and flower crowns.

"The gender reveal is here!!!! Surprise," Iman captioned the video, with her football player fiancé, who has a son from a previous relationship, proudly calling himself a "#GirlDad" in the comment section.

Shepard filed for divorce from Iman in June 2021. Iman and Godchaux went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2022.

Congrats to the happy couple!

