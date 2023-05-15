Chanel Iman Reveals the Gender of Baby No. 3

Chanel Iman is going to be a girl mom times three! The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that her baby on the way is a girl.

Iman shared the news alongside a video that featured her two daughters, Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Sterling Shepard. In the video, Iman, clad in an-all white look with her bare bump on display, poses with her daughters, who wore pink floral dresses and flower crowns.

Davon Godchaux, with whom Iman is expecting baby no. 3, is also in the video, happily smiling alongside the model in an all-white outfit.

"The gender reveal is here!!!! Surprise," Iman captioned the video, with her football player boyfriend, who has a son from a previous relationship, proudly calling himself a "#GirlDad" in the comment section.

Shepard filed for divorce from Iman in June 2021. Iman and Godchaux went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2022, and announced their baby on the way earlier this month.

"Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one," Iman captioned her first announcement post, before writing alongside the second, "God is great! It's all been a blessing."

RELATED CONTENT:

WWE Star Kelly Kelly Is Pregnant! See Her Growing Baby Bump (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry Talks Going Solo While Pregnant

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Is Pregnant

Pregnant Rihanna Supports New York Yankees With Latest Maternity Look

Related Gallery