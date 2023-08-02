'Charlie's Angels' Co-Stars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson Reunite in Extremely Rare Sighting
Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson have been spotted together! The Charlie's Angels stars, who appeared in the famed TV series alongside Farrah Fawcett, reunited over the weekend when Jackson attended Smith's son's wedding.
The happy reunion was featured in a video recap of Gaston Richmand and Bonnie Lane's big day. The blink-and-you-miss-it shot of the women showed 77-year-old Smith, wearing a feather and sequin green gown, standing next to a smiling Jackson, 74, who opted to wear white jeans, a T-shirt, a blazer and sunglasses for the wedding.
"There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend!" Smith captioned her post. "I'm so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness."
Prior to the wedding festivities, Jackson hadn't been seen out in public for about 14 years. Jackson stepped out for the 58th Annual Emmy Awards in 2006 alongside Smith and Fawcett, and then again a few years later for Fawcett's 2009 funeral.
Jackson starred on the iconic series as Sabrina Ducan, with Fawcett playing Jill Munroe, and Smith portraying Kelly Garrett. Fawcett left the series after its first season, and Jackson followed in 1979 after three seasons. Smith stayed on the show for all five of its seasons.
The series aired its finale in 1981, but the franchise continued with a film of the same name in 2000 and a sequel three years later. Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu appeared in the film adaptations. A third movie, also called Charlie's Angles, premiered in 2019 with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the leading roles.
