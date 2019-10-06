Charlize Theron is getting a lot of praise for her role in the upcoming Fox News biographical drama Bombshell, and from some unexpected places.

Recently, former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly was asked about Theron portraying her in the film, and Kelly said she was in favor of the casting, the Daily Mail reports. Kelly explained, "She seems smart, seems like a good mom, so I could do worse."

Speaking with Theron on Sunday at the premiere of her new family animated comedy The Addams Family, at the Westfield Century City AMC in Los Angeles, the actress addressed Kelly's comments.

"That's incredibly kind," Theron shared, admitting that she hadn't heard about the journalist's compliment.

"We try to, as actors and creative storytellers, we try to do all of this with integrity, so that was always where it came from," she added. "So for her to feel good about that I'm sure it can't be easy for her, so I'm incredibly understanding."

While Kelly praised Theron's casting, she also admitted to reporters that she's not sure if she'll watch Bombshell when it hits theaters on Dec. 20.

"I'm going to let someone who loves me watch it first and tell me if I should see it or not," she shared.

While Bombshell is still a few months out from it's release, Theron's latest project, The Addams Family, is gearing up to come out just in time for Halloween.

In the animated comedy, Theron provides the voice of Morticia Addams, the matriarch of the eponymous family. According to Theron, she's also the character she most identifies with in the bizarre and macabre cartoon family.

"Morticia is a real mother hen and she rules her house, and I definitely relate to that," Theron said. "I just don't look as good in the mornings when I do it, that's all. I'm like the sweat pants version of Morticia."

The Addams Family hits theaters Oct. 11.

