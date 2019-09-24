The Addams Family are returning to theaters once again, and Charlize Theron is excited for people to see a family on-screen that embraces their uniqueness.

The actress joined Oscar Isaac -- her co-star in the upcoming animated Addams Family comedy -- and the pair sat down for a chat with ET's Brooke Anderson where they opened up about the way the movie celebrates inclusion and self-acceptance.

"I've always been intrigued [by] kind of re-looking at what we think that image of a family should look like," the Oscar-winning actress and mother of two shared. "And this is such a classic, long-term, endearing family that we've known since the sixties. Really, what they've always stood for is, 'Yes, we're weird, we're different, and we don't look like everything else or everybody else out there and that's what makes us [who we are.] That's what we bring to the table.'"

"And I just think it's so timely to tell that story and to be able to be a part of something like that," added Charlize, who stars as Morticia Addams in the film. "[And] with two small children, it's really nice."

For Isaac -- who stars as Theron's on-screen animated husband, Gomez Addams -- the appeal of signing on to the film was very similar, as the message hit close to home.

"It's always been about that, The Addams Family, that's why I've always loved it so much," said Isaac, who shares a 2-year-old son with wife Elvira Lind. "It's about celebrating how weird and unique and different these families are, and [it has a] kind of macabre aspect to it as well, which makes it really fun."

"That's for me why I got so excited about it, and also the idea of a family of immigrants that come to New Jersey for a better life and you know the struggles with what that entails, which I think a lot of people can relate to," added Isaac, who himself was born in Guatemala and settled in the United States with his parents when he was 5 months old.

The Addams Family isn't the only project on Theron's hectic schedule. The actress also recently wrapped production on the Fox News biographical drama Bombshell, which focuses on a group of women within Fox News that take on Roger Ailes over sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment.

Theron stars as news anchor Megyn Kelly, alongside co-stars Margot Robbie (playing Kayla Pospisil) and Nicole Kidman (playing Gretchen Carlson), whom Theron described as her "new girlfriends."

"They're both women that I've just admired their work for many years," she marveled. "Nicole and I -- I mean it's been over twenty years that we've talked about wanting to do something together. And to get to do something like this, you know, something that just feels like a really important story, I think it's very rare that you can find a piece of material where there's that much quality stuff to do for so many incredible women."

"So that feels really special and that I got to be a part of that feels really special," Theron added, "and they're just the coolest chicks."

The Addams Family comes out just in time for the spooky Halloween season on Oct. 11, while Bombshell hits theaters Dec. 20.

