Legendary costumer and fashion designer Bob Mackie took home his first Tony Award on Sunday for his work on The Cher Show, and the show's eponymous diva couldn't contain her excitement.

The legendary entertainer took to Twitter to commemorate Mackie's triumph, sharing a series of posts praising her friend and celebrating his big night.

"BOB, YOU DID IT!" Cher tweeted, replying to a tweet sharing a screenshot from Mackie's acceptance speech. "MY ❤️CANT TAKE THIS," She added. "NO ON IS BETTER THAN BOB MACKIE,& IM LIVING PROOF."

"I’M SO CRYING," she later added. "BOB MACKIE DESERVES THIS AWARD MORE THAN ANYONE WILL EVER KNOW."

Mackie has been a costumer in Hollywood for decades -- famously creating the wardrobe for the entire run of The Carol Burnett Show -- and has dressed hundreds of celebrities throughout his long career.

The celebrated wardrobe maestro has won nine Emmy awards and has been nominated for three Oscars, but his first Tony award win is groundbreaking in a surprising way.

As Mackie has been a close friend of Cher's for the bulk of her career, he actually appears as a character in The Cher Show, and is played by Michael Berresse. This makes Mackie the first person in the awards show's history to take home the costume design award for a production in which they are also a character.

Later in the night, Stephanie J. Block took home the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for playing Cher herself, which the legendary diva also took to Twitter to celebrate, writing "OH GOD GODGOD STEPHANIE OH OH OH OH OF," as Block's name was announced.

"I CANNOT STOP JUMPING, CRYING,LAUGHING,….I FEEL LIKE I WON AN AWARD," she added. "NOT EVEN SURE IF I CAN USE EMOJIS. STEPHANIE,BESIDES ME…YOU ARE THE 'BEST ME.'"

Check out the video below for more on The Cher Show.

