Taylor Kinney is a married man! The Chicago Fire star and his model girlfriend, Ashley Cruger, have officially tied the knot, ET can confirm.

Kinney, 42, and Cruger have been together since 2022. The pair became Instagram official in March of that year when Kinney shared a photo of the model on his page. A month later, the couple attended Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort in Utah together, marking their first public event as a couple.

Kinney then made his first appearance on Cruger's Instagram page later that month, when the model shared a clip and photo of them together at a race in Texas.

Ashley Cruger and Taylor Kinney attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge - Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

A rep told People that the couple was married "in a small, private ceremony" on April 30. The wedding took place in Chicago, where Kinney recently wrapped shooting season 12 of Chicago Fire after taking a hiatus from the show.

This is Kinney's first marriage, though he was previously engaged to Lady Gaga. Gaga and Kinney first met on the set of the music video for "You and I" and were together for five years, from 2011 to 2016, before they called off their engagement in July 2016.

The 38-year-old singer is currently dating Michael Polansky, co-founder and Executive Director of the Parker Foundation, a philanthropy organization that launched in June 2015 thanks to a $600 million gift by Facebook co-founder Sean Parker and his wife, Alexandra.

Their romance first sparked public interest on New Year's Eve 2019, when they shared affectionate moments in Las Vegas following one of Gaga's concerts. However, it wasn't until February 2020 that Gaga made their relationship Instagram official, sharing a photo of the couple cuddling on a yacht in Miami, Florida. They've maintained a relatively private romance in the years since.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky - Gotham/GC Images

Although neither Gaga nor Polansky have discussed their future plans for their relationship, the pair has sparked engagement rumors earlier this month after Gaga was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her ring finger while out and about in West Hollywood.

Gaga looked chic in all-black for her day out, pairing her stunning sparkler with a coat, Bottega Veneta bag, oversized sunglasses and heels. ET reached out to Gaga's rep for comment.

Earlier this year, a source told ET that Gaga and her longtime love are "together and going strong" and "content with where things are at" in their "very happy" romance.

Gaga's professional focus as of late is starring as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. While the exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, it seems as though the film will closely follow the DC Comics story about how the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn came to fall in love.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on Oct. 4.

