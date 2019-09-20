Toni Cornell is keeping her father's legacy alive through music.

Earlier this week, the 15-year-old daughter of Chris Cornell released her first original song, "Far Away Places," which features production from the late Soundgarden frontman.

Toni wrote the song when she was just 12 years old. Then, in February 2017, she recorded it at her dad's home studio in Miami, Florida, just three months before Cornell's tragic death.

"I'm building a house inside my heart / the windows and the doors lock from the inside / I'm building a house inside my heart / and seated in the dark, where there used to be daylight," she sings on the track. "Who will I give a key? Who will be there for me? Who's going to show me how to trust, trust somebody / to trust, trust somebody / to trust somebody else, without losing myself?"

This isn't the first time Toni has showed the world she's following in her father's musical footsteps, however. In August 2017, Toni teamed up with OneRepublic to pay tribute to Cornell (and late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington) with a beautiful rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on Good Morning America.

WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of her father and Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/1j9z9Cj1uq — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017

Then, in June 2018, and in honor of Father's Day, Toni shared a previously unreleased duet of her and her father singing Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U."

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for," Toni shared in the description of the YouTube video. "Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father's Day daddy, nothing compares to you."

Toni also paid tribute to her dad earlier this year at I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. For that performance, she was joined by Ziggy Marley, and the two were introduced to the stage by Cornell's close friend, Brad Pitt, before singing Bob Marley's "Redemption Song."

Cornell -- who was one of the biggest voices in the '90s grunge movement -- died by suicide in May 2017, while on tour with Soundgarden. He was 52. Hear more in the video below.

