Chris Evans publicly confirmed for the first time that he's a married man, and he couldn't be more ecstatic about being a hubby.

The 42-year-old actor took the stage Saturday at New York ComiCon and confirmed he married actress Alba Baptista, 26, last month. Evans wasn't just talking about it, he was also being about it. Check out the gold band on his ring finger. It's the first time he's been seen wearing his wedding ring.

"I got married," a blissful Evans told the crowd at the Javits Center. "It was really, really great."

Page Six was first to report that Evans and the Warrior Nun actress had a very low-key ceremony, which was held at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It was so hush-hush, guests were required to sign NDAs and had to give up their phones during the ceremony.

But while onstage at New York ComiCon, Evans shared a bit of more news -- the couple had two wedding ceremonies.

"We kinda had two ceremonies," he said. "We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese."

He then gave Portugal a shout out.

Planning a wedding's never easy, even for celebrities. And Evans admitted as much.

"It's a lot planning for a wedding," he said. "For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you."

Evans said that now that he and his new wife are "through that, we've kinda just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn."

"It's the best time of year right now," he added. "Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

The romance between the couple was confirmed to ET last November, Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive.

A source told ET at the time that the two had already been together for over a year.

In an interview with GQ magazine last month -- conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began -- Evans opened up about the conversation he had with Baptista while they were dating that put his career in perspective.

"I haven't worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely," Evans told the men's magazine. "My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating, I was like: 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.' And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again."

