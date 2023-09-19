Chris Evans and his now-wife, Alba Baptista, had a conversation while they were dating that put his career in perspective.

In a new interview with GQ magazine -- conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began -- the Captain America star gave a little insight on the way his relationship helped him make career decisions.

While speaking about the intentional break he has taken from acting this year, Evans shares that he came to the realization that he did not stay true to his word to his then-girlfriend, which was to only do one film a year.

"I haven't worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely," Evans says. "My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating, I was like: 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.' And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again."

Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, tied the knot on Sept. 9 during an intimate and private ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The Marvel star and the Warrior Nun actress' romance was confirmed by ET in November 2022. However, the pair had been dating for over a year when it was confirmed publicly.

The ceremony was reportedly attended by Marval stars Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. -- and was kept under wraps due to NDAs.

Over the course of their relationship, Evans has kept things rather private, but inside GQ, the cover star shares one of Baptista's character traits.

When asked by the writer if he feels as though he is being "put into a box" during the interview, Evans doesn't believe so and notes Baptista's good judge of character for helping him realize it.

"No, not at all. Not at all," he says. "Actually, that's so funny. My girlfriend’s really big into people's energies and first impressions. I’m not so much, because I feel that I don’t always give off the same thing out of the gate. So I try to really reserve judgment. But you had a very, very nice energy when you first came in."

Throughout the interview, the Knives Out star hints that he is wrapping up his time in Hollywood. After playing Captain America for eight years, and having a two-decades-long career, he is slowing down.

"If I wanted to stop everything now, I could," he says inside the magazine. "Which is incredible. And that's a blessing beyond words. Specifically, because life is unpredictable and anything can happen. I’m a bit of an overplanner. I try to set things up so that any sort of future curveball that happens, I’ve planned for it. And that’s ostensibly exactly what Marvel’s provided."

He adds, "And part of that relaxing is just, uh, putting my brain down, putting my anxiety down. And the analysis, the kind of planning for tomorrow. I don’t have to do that as much anymore, and I can just be present."

Evans is all about experiencing the things that matter -- for instance, the seasons changing in Boston.

"Now it’s really about, well: What time of year are we filming?" Am I gonna miss autumn? You know, I don't want to miss autumn. I only have so many of them," he notes.

Now, as a married man, Evans can also focus on family. Earlier this month, shortly after his and Baptista's wedding, a source told ET that the actor is looking forward to starting a family.

"Chris has been in love with Alba for a while. They share a special connection and are so happy to be husband and wife," the source said. "Chris is in a really great place in his life. He feels happy with his career and was ready to settle down. He's thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day."

