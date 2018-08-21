It's almost that time... time for the next Bachelor to be announced!

If history is any indication, we're just weeks away from learning the identity of the man who will embark on his rose-filled journey to find love, and we've got a few ideas of who it could be.

Bachelor Nation were big fans of a couple of guys on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, including in her final four, but ABC has thrown wild cards at us for the past two seasons with Nick Viall and Arie Luyendyk Jr., selecting men from previous seasons of The Bachelorette.

But that doesn't mean everyone is on the table to become the next Bachelor. See what Chris Harrison told ET about this season's possible contenders below.

Jason Tartrick, Colton Underwood and Blake Horstmann

Underwood is currently dating Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise, but that hasn't stopped ABC before. In fact, that's how they decided Viall was a good candidate for The Bachelor. Underwood played coy about how things turn out for him in Paradise during a recent interview with ET, and according to Harrison, Kufrin's final men all have a decent shot at becoming the next lead.

"If you look at the final four, any of them could be [the Bachelor]," he told ET's Lauren Zima. "Here's the thing about Bachelor Nation... what was the last flavor they tasted, that's who everyone is going crazy for."

"When Colton said goodbye, everybody was going nuts for Colton and people were threatening to storm the castle if we didn't choose Colton, now it's Jason and people are, like, adamant it has to be Jason," he continued. "Next week it might be somebody else... so it's kind of like, who did you last see cry in a limo?"

Peter Kraus

Kraus came close to becoming the Bachelor last year, but this year, it's a no-go according to Harrison. "He's not in the mix. Of all the people in the debate, his name I have not heard in any of the conversations," he said. "Which isn't to say he couldn't pop up."

"What people have to understand about us as producers, we love the show as much as you do, and we are constantly debating and talking and throwing out ideas," he added of current Bachelor discussions. "It's not like we all get in this one room around this table and we make a solid decision six months ago or a year ago. It's this ever-changing flowing conversation."

Ben Higgins

Higgins, on the other hand, might follow Brad Womack as a two-time Bachelor after failing to find love on Bachelor Winter Games. He and his final pick, Lauren Bushnell, ended their engagement in May 2017, a year and a half after he proposed on The Bachelor.

"There's an absolute, absolute opportunity for Ben to come back and be the Bachelor," Harrison said, before noting that "selfishly," he's pulling for his friend to return.

"I would love for Ben to be the Bachelor," he expressed "He is one of my very good friends. It makes it a little harder, because it's a little easier when I don't know them as well. I know that sounds weird, but going through it with a very good friend is difficult because I have less of a poker face with my friends."

Who are you hoping will become the next Bachelor? Let us know in ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here. Until then, tune in to Bachelor in Paradise, airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

