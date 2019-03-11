Chris Harrison truly is a national treasure.

TheBachelorhost with the most gave us a gift with night one of Colton Underwood's season finale on Monday, holding things down for a live show in Los Angeles to react to the show in real time.

It was an emotional night, featuring the aftermath of Colton's fence jump, his breakups with Tayshia and Hannah G. and then decision to try to reconcile with Cassie after their split. And while some fans were screaming at their TVs asking why Colton would give up two women who loved him for one that seemingly doesn't, Chris actually asked him, point-blank.

"What if the bottom line is, she's just not that into you?" he brought up to the Bachelor as he vowed to fight for Cassie after his fence jump. While Bachelor Nation might be split on their support of Colton continuing to pursue Cassie -- who awkwardly told the camera on this week's episode that she's ready to move on -- they couldn't have been prouder of Chris for asking the hard questions.

"what if the bottom line is shes just not that into you" CHRIS DID NOT COME TO PLAY #THEBACHELORpic.twitter.com/m4l0Bl287u — maggie tsai (@maggietsaiii) March 12, 2019

Chris Harrison: what if the bottom line is she’s just not that into you? #Bachelorpic.twitter.com/VmIQB3q346 — J. (@Justina0406) March 12, 2019

Chris Harrison for the win “She’s just not that into you” @BachelorABC#BachelorFinale — Enchanted Beauty with Melissa (@WithEnchanted) March 12, 2019

Chris Harrison: “That was the worst breakup we’ve seen in Bachelor history”

Becca:#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/DwdH0PDVEu — Mary Wang (@marywang23) March 12, 2019

chris: “have you ever thought maybe she’s just not that into you”

colton: #thebachelorpic.twitter.com/oVmL47K4v9 — Bachelor Fanpage (@FanpageBachelor) March 12, 2019

Colton's haircut, however, got less rave reviews -- but there was a lot more to talk about, including Hannah G.'s admirable handling of her breakup.

Colton on the bachelor looking like pic.twitter.com/p6Ui4XtIjb — Ashley Kellicut (@ashley_kellicut) March 12, 2019

The most dramatic haircut ever in Bachelor history #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/bQmgrMDtaF — Melissa (@MelissaLassi) March 12, 2019

Chris Harrison on Tayshia and Colton: “Truly one of the saddest breakups in bachelor history” https://t.co/IPKQeZZUsU

Me: huh. BET. 👇🏽#TheBachelor#TheBachelorFinalepic.twitter.com/R8crEIH46Q — AIKESI Bluetooth FM Transmitter (@Amber8989Amber) March 12, 2019

Cassie: I’m not ready

Cassie’s dad: she’s not ready

Every single girl in the bachelor mansion: she’s not ready

Chris Harrison: she’s just not that into you



Colton: #thebachelor#TheBachelorFinalepic.twitter.com/XSKEsmX3Cg — Ashlee (@basedyamz) March 12, 2019

“Maybe at the end of the day she’s just not that into you”. Chris harrison going straight for the jugular #TheBachelor — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 12, 2019

Colton: idk I think she loves me

Bachelor Nation: #TheBachelorFinalepic.twitter.com/Rk6RQkofl4 — Rachael (@raymac94) March 12, 2019

COLTON: what the f*** am I doing?



ALL OF BACHELOR NATION:#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/5rvG9h3MWq — Colton’s Fence (@harrison4bach) March 12, 2019

“I have a pretty good gut instinct and I think she loves me” Colton #Bachelor



The rest of us: pic.twitter.com/EFSIT4ahJq — Ashley Ortiz (@Celtwarrior715) March 12, 2019

Chris Harrison: What if the bottom line she’s just not into you #Bachelor



Bachelor Nation: pic.twitter.com/b2lnaiBG84 — AliciaMirra (@AliciaMirra) March 12, 2019

hannah g: “what cassie did to you is exactly what you did to me.”

SIS IS REALLY PUTTING IT OUT ON THE TABLE!! U GO GIRL!!#thebachelor#bachelor#colton#bachelorfinale#thebachelorfinalepic.twitter.com/QLDl9LEO2J — Bachelor Fanpage (@FanpageBachelor) March 12, 2019

Hannah G: What Cassie did to you, you did to me...

Bachelor Nation:

#TheBachelorFinalepic.twitter.com/W10WhX0i2C — Sarah Randall (@sarahrandall99) March 12, 2019

Hannah G: I can't wait to tell Colton that I love him

Bachelor Nation:#TheBachelorFinalepic.twitter.com/54K5zzuPGs — Annedeara Lush (@AndyraLush) March 12, 2019

Hannah G: “That’s what I do. I make everyone better.”



Bachelor nation: #TheBachelorFinalepic.twitter.com/zeDFPehDrt — Shannon Foley (@shannonfoley22) March 12, 2019

Colton's journey will continue with night two of the Bachelor finale on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- ET's Lauren Zima will be going live with Roses and Rose right here at 7 p.m. ET. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

