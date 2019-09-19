Chris Noth Reveals He's Expecting His Second Child With Tara Wilson

Some “Big” news!

Chris Noth took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news that he and his wife, Tara Wilson, were expecting their second child together.

“Orion is getting a brother - I better get my a** in shape,” Noth captioned a sweet photo of Wilson holding her growing baby bump in a floral dress.

Noth’s Sex and the City wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, commented on the post, “Oh. My. G-d!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you both!!! Xx”

Fellow SATC alum Kristin Davis also commented, “Yay Yay Yay.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to son Orion, 11.

Though this is Noth’s second child, his SATC co-stars already have plenty of kids of their own. Davis is mom to daughter Gemma, and Cynthia Nixon has three sons, Samuel, 22, Charles 16, and Max, 8. Meanwhile, Parker, who has three kids -- James, 16, and twins Marion and Tabitha, 10 -- with her husband, Matthew Broderick, recently revealed to ET that she's learned to enjoy wine now that they're getting older.

"I think it was the three children hitting a certain age. I was like, 'What are you doing? Why are you not with your body inside a fridge finding a glass of wine somewhere?'" Parked said, adding: "I will say there's lots of ways to alleviate stress, and I want to be very thoughtful about parenting. It's a wonder and it's chaotic and challenging and surprising, and it is often exhausting, and this is not the only way."

For more celebrity pregnancy announcements, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Berry Says She Would Have Been 'the Perfect Surrogate' Because She 'Loved Being Pregnant'

Meghan Markle Reflects on ‘Special Time’ Being Pregnant With Baby Archie While Guest Editing 'British Vogue'

Chris Noth Is Back as Mr. Big! Watch Him Hilariously Recreate a Famous 'Sex and the City' Scene With Andy Cohe

Related Gallery