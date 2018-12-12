Chris Pratt is bonding with his girlfriend's family!

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old actor attended the Los Angeles Clippers game with Patrick Schwarzenegger, his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger's younger brother, which was held at the Staples Center in L.A.

The pair had floor seats for the big game and cheered on the Clippers as the team faced off against the Toronto Raptors. Chris wore a denim shirt to the sporting event while Patrick, 25, opted for a gray T-shirt with a blue-and-red jacket.

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The floor seats delighted Patrick, who took to his Instagram Story to share a funny shot of himself giving thumbs up as a Clippers player squatted right in front of him.

Instagram

Chris also shared a video on his Instagram Story where he hilariously referenced his role in the Jurassic World franchise. "Here with Patrick. Clippers game. We're going to help them tame those Raptors," he quipped.

The Clippers ended up losing the game 123 to 99, falling to the Raptors and bringing their record to 17-10. Despite the loss, Chris and Patrick couldn't contain their smiles when they met Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

L.A. Clippers

During the game, Chris also partook in the stadium's Uber Backseat Karaoke. The camera panned the stadium to find audience members, including Chris, Patrick, comedian Erik Griffin and actor Adam Devine, who would sing along to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Chris' night out with Patrick comes about six months after he was first photographed with Katherine, 28. Back in October, a source told ET that Chris -- who announced his split from wife Anna Faris in August 2017 after nine years together -- and Katherine have been inseparable since falling for each other, adding that she has the “full support” of her parents.

"The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable," the source said of the couple. "They just love each other's company and have so much in common."

"They spend a great deal of time together,” the source added. “Chris and Katherine have the full support of her family and Maria [Shriver] feels they are a match made in heaven."

