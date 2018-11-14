News

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Same Message in Effort to Help Wildfire Victim

By Paige Gawley‍
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are using their Instagram to help out a friend in need.

The 39-year-old actor took to social media on Tuesday to repost a pic that was originally shared by his 28-year-old girlfriend. Despite many public sightings together, the post marks the first time Chris has mentioned Katherine on Instagram.

Unfortunately, the photo and lengthy message were of a devastating nature, calling attention to one of the victims of the Woolsey fire. The aforementioned victim is William Thach, a children's book author who served as a high school tutor for all four of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's children.

So many people have been affected by the horrible fires over the past week in California. We thank and pray for the firefighters who are doing such incredible work, night and day, to save homes, people and animals. So many people are now left needing to rebuild and start over. Our dear friend Will Thach lost his home in the Malibu Woolsey Fire. Will has been with our family--and in all of our lives--for over 15 years. He is without a doubt the happiest, most selfless human and has helped us all in countless ways. That said, it’s time for us to put our forces together and turn to help him in this time of need. Will has passionately been working on his house for the past 10 years. This was his favorite hobby and something he took great pride in. During the fire, Will not only lost his home, but also all 3000 copies of his precious children’s Christmas book he has worked so hard on. The beautiful home he built by hand for so long, for himself and his dog, Welly, including all of his possessions and memories of passed family members that were kept inside that house, are all gone. While Will is beyond devastated, he is deeply grateful for his support system and all of those who have reached out to help him. During this disheartening time, we wanted to create a page dedicated to help rebuild Will’s home and his life in Malibu Lake. Any amount donated will help and is much appreciated. The link for his go fund me page is in my bio and in my stories as a swipe up. All of the proceeds are going directly to Will, who is looking forward to getting his hands back on rebuilding this house. We are excited for the day Will is able to rebuild his home, where we can all go and visit and create new memories there with him. Thank you so much. He is beyond grateful and so are we. ♥️ ( cc @christinaschwarzenegger )

In addition to losing his home -- which, Katherine said William has "passionately been working on... for the past 10 years" -- the author also lost 3,000 copies of his velvet covered children's book, The Girl Who Saved Christmas

"The beautiful home he built by hand for so long, for himself and his dog, Welly, including all of his possessions and memories of passed family members that were kept inside that house, are all gone," Katherine wrote.

What the fires left behind.

The old neighborhood, now a row of chimneys.

She also shared a GoFundMe page for her former tutor, writing, "We are excited for the day Will is able to rebuild his home, where we can all go and visit and create new memories there with him."

Seeing the message, Chris immediately reposted it on his Instagram.

The couple's recent social media activity comes just days after they were spotted having breakfast with Katherine's father, Arnold, and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, in Santa Monica, California.

A source recently told ET that Chris -- who announced his split from wife Anna Faris in Aug. 2017 after nine years together -- and Katherine have been inseparable since falling for each other, adding that she has the “full support” of her parents.

"The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable," the source said of the couple, who were first photographed together in June. "They just love each other's company and have so much in common."

"They spend a great deal of time together,” the source added. “Chris and Katherine have the full support of her family and Maria [Shriver] feels they are a match made in heaven."

Meanwhile Chris and 41-year-old Anna -- who is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett -- recently finalized their divorce, agreeing to live within five miles of each other for the next five years, until their 6-year-old son, Jack, completes sixth grade.

“Anna and Chris have always maintained a respectful relationship after breaking up," a source told ET. "From the beginning, their main focus has been their son, Jack. Anna and Chris support each other in their new relationships and want one another to be happy."

The former couple even celebrated Halloween together, along with their son and new partners. See below for more on how they spent the holiday:

Friendly Exes! Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Reunite for Halloween With Their New Significant Others

