Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are definitely committed to one another, but taking things slow.

A source tells ET that the twosome is in a "serious relationship and everything is going well. However, Chris just finalized his divorce from Anna [Faris] a couple months ago, and he’s happy with just dating Katherine for now."

"The couple has a lot of fun together and is fully involved in one another’s life," the source says, adding that they are "in a committed relationship. There just isn’t a rush to take it to the next step right now. Chris is enjoying the dating process."

Chris and Katherine were first photographed together in June. Following the Jurassic World star's split from Anna in August of 2017, a source told ET in October that Chris and Katherine had been inseparable since falling for each other, adding that she had the “full support” of her parents.

"The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable," the source said of the couple. "They just love each other's company and have so much in common."

Since then, the pair has been spotted at dinners and church, as well as hanging out with Katherine's father, Arnold, and brother, Patrick.

See more of their relationship in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt Attends Clippers Game With Katherine Schwarzenegger's Brother Patrick

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Same Message in Effort to Help Wildfire Victim

Chris Pratt Enjoys Breakfast with Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger's Dad, Arnold!

Related Gallery