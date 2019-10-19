Chris Pratt may not be impressed with Katherine Schwarzenegger's skills in the kitchen, but he's giving her an A for effort.

On Saturday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a photo of a burnt bagel bite on a plate and poked fun at his wife's cooking abilities.

"Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all," he wrote alongside the photo. "To quote Rocky Balboa, 'It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up... and keep moving forward.'"

"As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance," Pratt continued. "I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you."

Katherine replied to her husband's post, jokingly writing, "Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well."

Her younger brother, Patrick, also left a comment: "Smh @katherineschwarzenegger."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were married in June in Montecito, California, after getting engaged in January following six months of dating.

"Aww man, I'm lucky," Pratt told ET in August about married life. "God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great."

