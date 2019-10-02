Katherine Schwarzenegger is grateful for her husband!

The 29-year-old author co-hosted Today With Hoda & Jenna -- alongside her mom, Maria Shriver, and Hoda Kotb -- and opened up about questioning her bad luck at love prior to meeting her husband, Chris Pratt.

"You don't know what's going on [and] wonder why certain things are happening in your life and then later they make sense and you're like, 'That's exactly why.' It's a struggle, I think, to wait, to figure out why that was happening," she said. "When you're in the moment, you're just very focused on getting through it and defeating it. And then when you're able to actually see and realize why you go through something, it's the best."

"...With dating, with anything that you do, it's, like, you have all these experiences [that] can sometimes be really challenging," Schwarzenegger, who wore earrings with her husband's initials during the morning show, continued. "And then especially with finding someone that you're going to spend the rest of your life with; you find them and you're like, 'That's exactly why past things didn't work out.'"

During the show, Schwarzenegger also reacted to her friend, Rob Lowe's, recent interview with ET, in which he joked about being a "third wheeler" on her dates with Pratt and playfully criticized her golf game.

"I'm always third-wheeling with everyone. I'm a professional third wheeler," Lowe quipped. "It's just my lot in life. But no, I don't think Katherine's golf game is up to snuff, so we don't need to worry about that. It's still a guy's escape still."

"First of all, I'm very content with him and Chris doing their golfing thing together because, while I would love to be a very supportive wife and drive the golf cart -- which I did that day when we went golfing in Arizona, I have yet to actually learn how to golf... I don't golf well, so he's correct," Schwarzenegger responded on Hoda & Jenna.

While she is open about her lackluster golf game, Schwarzenegger said that she and Pratt have a plan to defeat Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff.

"We've challenged Rob and Sheryl to a doubles match of tennis in which we will 100 percent destroy them," she confidently said.

Watch the video below for more on Schwarzenegger and Pratt.

