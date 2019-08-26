Chris Pratt is known for his comedy and action roles and now he might be in the running for America’s Next Top Model!

The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to show off his moves in a Boomerang clip.

“I want to thank Tyra Banks for teaching me how to model,” he captioned the clip. “I will not be a no neck monster or limp noodle. As you can see I am not playing it safe. I create intensity without slouching. Even my hands are modeling their asses off. I’m f***ing working it girl.”

Banks loved the shout out and commented on the post, “You are indeed working it. Star Student!”

Another fan of Pratt’s moves was his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, who wrote, “WORK IT BABY” with two hand-clapping emojis.

Over the weekend, ET’s Nischelle Turner caught up with Pratt at the D23 Expo where he opened up about newlywed life.

“Aww man, I’m lucky,” Pratt told ET. “God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great.”

The two tied the knot in June in Montecito, California. For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

