Chrissy Teigen is known for poking fun at everyone, especially her husband, John Legend. But on Monday night, the 32-year-old model and TV personality got extremely choked up after Legend presented her with Glamour’s Women of the Year award.

“I joke about it a lot, but I truly have the most incredible husband on the planet,” Teigen said, looking visibly emotional. "You are our everything.”

She went on to reflect on her five years of marriage to the “All of Me” singer, saying, "You completely made me a woman. We’ve grown together. Our family’s grown together. Our careers have grown together.”

True to form, however, Teigen wiped her tears away, adding, "This is so sappy. I’m sorry. I hate it. I didn’t cry during our wedding. I hate you, John, I really do.”

Prior to accepting the award, Teigen spoke to ET on the red carpet, saying, "Really it is an honor, and I see John accept these things all the time. You know, he has a whole shelf full of them, so now I have one too, so I’m very excited."

She dished on what makes her feel glamorous, saying, "I could easily say a T-shirt and jeans, but no, that's not true. Probably like on the Oscars carpet... I don't know, really. I'm not a glamorous type of person."

The couple are parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna and 5-month-old son Miles, and Teigen recently shared several precious pics of baby Miles surrounded by stuffed bears.

"Miles is my little bear,” she explained to ET. "We just set him up in it, and he’s just the happiest in any situation ever and then it turns out he’s actually somehow even more happy surrounded by 10 bears.”

The couple looked sharp at the event, with Teigen in a draped white one-shoulder gown and silver pumps. Legend rocked a navy pinstripe suit to support his wife.

