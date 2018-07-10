Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Man Who Allegedly Took Topless Photos of Her Pumping Breastmilk in a Car

Chrissy Teigen is known for being an open book, but that doesn’t mean she’s giving strangers a free pass into her private space.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author took to Twitter on Monday night to call out a man she says took topless photos of her pumping her breastmilk while on the way to an event.

“Also to the man who took photos into our car as I was topless and pumping you can go f**k yourself if you sell them,” the mother of two wrote. “If I wanted to show you my salami nipples I’d show you my salami nipples on my own doing!”

The tweets were up for several hours before Teigen deleted them. She did, however, keep up her responses to others commenting on the situation.

One mom encouraged Teigen to proudly show off her pumping to show up the photographer, to which she replied, “Oh I am definitely happy to! It’s most of my day. Just so creepy to be sitting in a car, dark out, and see flashes and a dude.”

Oh I am definitely happy to! It’s most of my day 😂 just so creepy to be sitting in a car, dark out, and see flashes and a dude — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2018

Another commenter noted that Teigen often posts breastfeeding pics and didn’t understand why she was upset by the images being snapped.

“Yes jerry. Die on this hill. This is what you should stand up for. A man’s right to shoot his camera into my (tinted) car. This is a great cause,” the Lip Sync Battle host clapped back.

Yes jerry. Die on this hill. This is what you should stand up for. A man’s right to shoot his camera into my (tinted) car. This is a great cause. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2018

Apart from the invasion, Teigen had a great night with her hubby, John Legend. The couple attended a screening of the finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, which she seemed to thoroughly enjoy.

“That. Was a finale. I’ve never begged so hard to attend a FYC event in my life. Thank you @HandmaidsOnHulu for having us!!!” she tweeted following the screening and panel.

