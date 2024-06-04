Chrissy Teigen was left shaken and happy to be alive on Monday after the flight she was on had an "erroneous take-off."

The 38-year-old model and cookbook author detailed the terrifying ordeal on her Instagram Stories, urging her husband, John Legend, to answer the phone.

"We just had something called an erroneous take-off," a shaken-looking Teigen said in one clip. "We were going 1,000 miles an hour to takeoff and then came to a complete stop and for like three seconds, I was bracing for impact, absolutely positive that we were braking because we were going to hit something."

The mother of four quipped, "I became very religious all of the sudden. I was like, 'Praise the lord. Praise be.' We're going back to the gate. I'm so grateful for these pilots and the plane for doing what it was supposed to do."

At the bottom of the clip, Teigen tagged her husband, Legend, writing, "@johnlegend Please answer your phone. I'm on final destination."

In another video, Teigen joked about her final Instagram Story before the incident, which showed her studying the menu and highlighting the "beer cheese" option.

Calling it her "worst nightmare," Teigen joked, "All my last photos on Daily Mail would be, like, she had beer cheese. That was her last meal, beer cheese… My last words were nearly 'MeeMaw's beer cheese.'"

Teigen noted that the mood on board was joyful as the other passengers were celebrating everything working out.

"We're good. We're OK," she assured fans.

However, when it came time to switch planes, Teigen grew concerned again.

"Maybe we did die, now we're in the '60s somehow?" Teigen pondered, showing off a massive plane from her window. "What's going on? An astro-jet? We died and now we're in Mad Men times."

According to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, an erroneous take-off occurs when there is an error during the "calculation and entry of take-off performance parameters."

Back in April, Teigen opened up to ET about her chaotic life with four kids.

"Miles has teamed up with Wren and Luna has teamed up with Esti, and now it's all against us," Teigen quipped at the time.

And this isn't the first time Teigen has shared an uncomfortable travel story. In April, she posted about her and Legend's family being stuck at the airport in Dubai for hours. Check out the below video for more on that incident.

