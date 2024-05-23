Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of Baby Boy Wren's 'Pure Joy'

Chrissy Teigen has one very happy baby!

On Wednesday, the model and cookbook author posted eight photos of her youngest son, 11-month-old Wren, on Instagram. Teigen, 38, shares four children — Wren, Esti, 1, Miles, 6, and Luna, 8 — with husband John Legend, 45. In September 2020, the couple suffered the loss of their son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation.

"wren's pure joy appreciation post 🤍🩷🤍🩷🤍," Teigen captioned the smile-filled carousel.

The first picture was cute enough to break the internet. As Wren smiled in his high chair, covered in leftovers, he kicked his feet out and had his arms raised high. Other photos featured the excited toddler smiling and laughing with his mouth open in different scenarios, such as playing in the grass and crawling on the carpet.

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," mother of six Kris Jenner commented.

Other commenters were quick to point out the curly-haired boy's resemblance to Legend.

"Daddy's mini me! 💙," one of Teigen's 42.5 million followers commented.

It seems like many of Legend's kids take after him, as Miles has also been called his lookalike.

Wren, who was born via surrogate, began walking in February.

Teigen and Legend are proud parents. The two spoke with ET in April at the City Harvest 2024 Gala about how all four of their kids have bonded with each other.

"Sometimes," Legend said on whether Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren are getting along.

"They really are," added the Cravings author. "Luna and Miles are very competitive with each other, but they love the babies. They're very into the babies."

She added, "Miles has teamed up with Wren and Luna has teamed up with Esti and now it's all against us."

