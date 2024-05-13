After Chrissy Teigen wound up in a neck brace earlier this month, John Legend is opening up about how the injury happened, and how is wife is feeling now.

Legend walked the red carpet ahead of Monday's live episode of The Voice, where the artist spoke with ET's Denny Directo. Legend addressed some selfies Teigen posted last Monday showing herself in a neck brace after she said she'd tried doing hand stand.

"She hurt her neck trying to be, like, an acrobat -- which she's not," Legend said. "Sometimes she's daring and she'll try things."

"I think may have been watching Luna too much," Legend said of the couple's 8-year-old daughter. "[Luna has] been doing like real gymnastics. But [Chrissy] got in her head that she could try this and it was not a good idea."

While Teigen did end up getting hurt and needing some neck support after the injury, Legend assured fans, "She's much better now."

Chrissy Teigen shares a photo of her neck brace in an Instagram stories post on May 6, 2024. - @ChrissyTeigen on Instagram

Legend -- who also shares sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 10 months, and daughter Esti, 1, with Teigen -- recently brought his two eldest kids with him to see a live episode of The Voice, and the proud dad said they had an incredible timing being a part of the magic.

"Oh they loved it! They really had a blast," Legend said. "They wanted to come today but Luna was sick and didn't go to school. And I'm like, 'You're not coming to The Voice if you didn't go to school.' But yeah, we'll probably bring her back next Monday."

When asked if she'll walk the red carpet, Legend said, "You know, she's pretty with it. She could probably handle some interviews."

New episodes of The Voice season 25 air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: