Chrissy Teigen Posts Selfie in a Neck Brace Ahead of 2024 Met Gala

Chrissy Teigen is sparking concerns after posting a selfie to her Instagram Story wearing a neck brace.

On Monday, the 38-year-old mom of four shared an alarming snap to her social media page just hours ahead of the 2024 Met Gala. In the photo, Teigen appears to be glammed up and in pre-Met Gala attire (a robe) while wearing the brace tightly around her neck.

"@ the Met," she wrote over the photo.

Chrissy Teigen in a neck brace on her Instagram Story - @ChrissyTeigen on Instagram

In a follow-up story -- still wearing the brace -- she explained the series of events that led to her unique Met Gala accessory, telling her more than 42 million Instagram followers about the injury.

"I tried to do a headstand," she captioned a second photo of herself in the supportive medical pillow.

Chrissy Teigen posts a second photo in a neck brace on her Instagram Story - @ChrissyTeigen on Instagram

Earlier in the day, the Cravings author shared a text she sent to her doctor in which she said she couldn't get a blood test done because of something she had eaten.

"I couldn't take my blood test because I had eaten bacon wrapped dates," the screenshotted text reads as Teigen captioned the Story, "My doctor has had it with me."

It's currently unclear if Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are planning to attend the famed event inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and whether or not Teigen will be sporting the brace.

The Instagram updates come just days after ET spoke with Legend, 45, and Teigen at the premiere of Netflix's A Man In Full in which they shared an update on their life and what it meant to them to have gotten one of the exclusive jams from Meghan Markle. Per usual, Teigen first shared the news of the gift to her Instagram.

"You don't want to use it because I don't want to lose it," Teigen told ET of the jam. "So now I feel like we did the sandwich, and now I'm gonna keep [the jam] in my fridge forever."

The couple also chatted with ET back in early April and talked about how their four kids, Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren, are getting along. In January 2023, the couple announced the birth of their second daughter, Esti Maxine. Just five months later in June, they shared that thanks to a surrogate, their family had grown by one more with the birth of Wren.

"Sometimes," Legend said when asked if Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren are getting along.

"They really are," she said. "Luna and Miles are very competitive with each other, but they love the babies. They're very into the babies...Miles has teamed up with Wren and Luna has teamed up with Esti and now it's all against us."

