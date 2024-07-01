Chrissy Teigen Has Ziplining Adventure With Her Kids and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and her adorable family had a fun, memorable ziplining adventure -- even if she wasn't dressed in the best attire for the occasion.

The model, TV personality and mother of four took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video and some snapshots from a recent family outing to the Punta Mita luxury resort in Mexico -- which included riding down a greenery-covered hill on a zipline.

"The kids finally got to live out their dreams of a zipline longer than the one at sky zone!" 38-year-old Teigen captioned the post, which began with a video of herself in the harness, which wraps around her hips and between her legs.

"Did 10 of these lengths all down the mountain!" Teigen continued. "One tip: try not to wear denim daisy dukes. seems obvious I know but I didn't think I'd actually do it! will be icing the hooha tonight."

The second video in the slideshow post showed Teigen sitting in the harness with her 8-year-old daughter, Luna, who is also strapped into the harness, before gleefully riding down the zipline toward the other side of the resort.

The third photo showed Teigen and her husband, John Legend, standing on the hillside alongside daughter Luna and their 6-year-old son, Miles.

The couple also share 1-year-old daughter Esti and 1-year-old son Wren, who joined their famous parents on the trip, but obviously didn't participate in ziplining.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square on May 16, 2024. - Gotham/FilmMagic

In May, ET was with Legend on the red carpet at the season 25 finale of The Voice, and the singer's adorable daughter made a surprise appearance and asked her dad some questions as an honorary ET correspondent.

"Why do you think that Team Legend is gonna win?" she asked her dad.

"Because we have some amazing singers," he answered, noting that Luna's favorite performance to watch this season was by Team Legend singer Nathan Chester.

Following her questions, Luna said she liked being an interviewer. As for whether she'd like a full-time job at ET, Luna was hilariously blunt. "Nope," she answered.

