Justin Timberlake was excited to see a familiar face in the crowd during night two of the Madison Square Garden leg of his Forget Tomorrow Tour.

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, attended the pop star's New York City show, cheering the "Cry Me a River" singer on from the audience and dancing along to his hits.

Teigen, 38, rocked a "JUSTIN" trucker hat, dancing with Legend, 45, in one video she posted to her Instagram Story.

At one point during the concert, Timberlake came out into the audience, declaring, "John Legend in the house, y'all," and gave the "All of Me" crooner a big hug as the audience cheered.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend Justin Timberlake's concert at Madison Square Garden on June 26, 2024. - Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Stories

An eyewitness tells ET that at one point during the show, Timberlake told the crowd that there were a lot of friends and family in the audience.

Timberlake also helped one woman announce her pregnancy to her family and friends. Her husband was at home with their kid, and she held up a sign asking the "Mirrors" singer to share her baby news. The former NSYNC star jokingly took on a Maury-inspired voice, declaring, "Tell him I said congratulations, 'You are the father!'"

Justin Timberlake hugs John Legend at his concert in New York City on June 26, 2024. - Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, also attended the show for a second night in a row, appearing backstage in one of her husband's Instagram Reels.

Some fans had the opportunity to see the pop singer take the stage through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the platform where members use their points earned from travel and everyday activities to redeem experiences such as Timberlake's concert.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Justin Timberlake attend Producers Guild Awards in January 2017. - Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

It's been a rough few weeks for Timberlake, but it didn't "ruin the tour" as he thought.

The singer was arrested on June 18 in Long Island, New York, on charges of driving while intoxicated. A Sag Harbor police officer observed him driving a 2025 gray BMW and failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and stay in his lane. The officer also reportedly said Timberlake told him the arrest would "ruin the tour." When the officer asked what tour he was referring tour, the singer reportedly replied, "the world tour."

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," a statement from the police department read. "Upon contact with [Timberlake] it was ascertained that [he] was operating said vehicle in intoxicated conditions, in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Justin Timberlake's mugshot for DWI arrest in June 2024. - Sag HarborPolice Department

Timberlake claimed he had "one martini," which was later corroborated by the bartender who served him.

"Justin is feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated, but also accountable," a source told ET, adding that Timberlake "does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol," instead viewing the incident as a "major lapse of judgement."

