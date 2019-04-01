Another open and honest moment from Chrissy Teigen!

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old mother of two answered a question she all too often gets asked after releasing several cookbooks.

"'How do you eat like this??'" she tweeted before revealing that she has gained weight since getting pregnant and giving birth to her and husband John Legend's son, Miles.

"Basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before Miles. He's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much," she confessed. "Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!"

In an interview with ET following the birth of her oldest child, daughter Luna, Teigen shared how motherhood had changed her outlook.

"Honestly, I was so stuck on the scale game," Teigen said of her old habits. "Like, I was the kind of person that was, you know, pre-baby, I weighed myself like three times a day. I knew how much I weighed at 8 a.m., and I knew how much I was supposed to weigh at 1 p.m., and I knew how much I was supposed to weigh at 8 p.m."

Now that she's a mom, Teigen told ET that she's much more comfortable with a less strict diet. "I feel completely at food peace right now -- having a baby has given me this weird confidence," she said. "Like, listen -- I'm gonna have these little cheat days, these little cheat moments ... I always send the email [before a photo shoot] like, 'Just so you know, I'm not what I used to be!'"

