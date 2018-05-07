Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Pissed’ That She Missed Out on the 2018 Met Gala

Chrissy Teigen is really bummed that she missed out on the 2018 Met Gala.

The soon-to-be mother of two, who is expecting a baby boy with husband John Legend, stayed home from the star-studded fashion event in New York City on Monday, but was a little miffed about her decision when she saw the red carpet looks start to roll in.

“Honestly I’m pissed a little because I always want to wear head s**t and no one ever lets me and the one year I don’t go it’s head s**t year,” Teigen shared via a text screenshot on her Twitter, reflecting on the headpiece-heavy looks at this year’s Met Gala, where the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Instead of attending this year’s gala, Teigen enjoyed a laid-back evening at home, but made sure to document her glamorous activities on Instagram as if she were the star of the red carpet.

“Waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!!” she captioned a pic of her lounging on the couch, playing her Nintendo Switch and watching Vanderpump Rules.

The model and Lip Sync Battle co-host also shared more tongue-in-cheek pics of her "glamorous" look, which in reality was simply her fresh-faced natural beauty with her hair in a loose bun.

“This year’s #metgala GLAM was #SUPER important to me as I wanted it to really embody the heavenly bodies theme!!!” she wrote. “I think we nailed it!! Swipe for for #creds!!! First I shampooed my #hair yesterday with #shampoo then I let it sit for 4 minutes while i #shaved the areas I could see on my #body.”

“I was gonna do a makeup breakdown but I’m honestly just very jealous I’m not there,” Teigen captioned another fresh-faced selfie. “Also I need to drink water.”

Teigen wasn’t the only A-lister to skip the Met Gala this year. On Monday, ET learned that Beyonce was scrapping her planned appearance in favor of taking a relaxing trip, courtesy of husband JAY-Z.

“JAY-Z surprised her with a trip because he felt she needed to relax before her tour," the source says, referring to the couple's upcoming On the Run II tour.

