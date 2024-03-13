Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Boob Lift Scars in Sheer Dress

Chrissy Teigen isn't worried about showing off her body, scars and all! The 38-year-old model and mom took to Instagram to share some stunning photos of herself posing in a sheer corset-style dress with an embroidered skirt from Jasmin Erbas.

Posing with her husband, John Legend, in front of a wood paneled wall, Teigen called attention to an unexpected attribute in her caption.

"When the flash hits your boob lift scars 🔥🔥🔥," she wrote, before adding the comment, "You’re all zooming I can feel it!!!"

Teigen wore the look for Beyoncé and JAY-Z's private Gold Oscars after-party at Chateau Marmont on Sunday, which she attended after walking the red carpet at the Vanity Fair after-party in a different gown.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Teigen has been open in the past about her cosmetic procedures, specifically talking about the work she's had done on her breasts in a recent interview.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this year, Teigen shared that she's had three different procedures.

"I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don't like them out," she shared with a laugh.

Teigen has four kids with Legend — Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 1, and Wren, 9 months. In September 2020, Teigen suffered a tragic pregnancy loss at 20 weeks, delivering her son, who she and Legend named Jack.

For more from Teigen and Legend's precious family, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT: