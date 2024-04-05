Christian Combs has just been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a yacht employee chartered by his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

According to court documents obtained by ET, yacht steward Grace O'Marcaigh claims Diddy, also a named defendant in the lawsuit, booked a yacht in December 2022 and that there was a significant amount of partying and drug use. She claims there was a suspected rotation of sex workers and a number of A-list celebrities, including Cuba Gooding Jr.

O'Marcaigh claims in her lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that what was supposed to be "a wholesome family excursion" turned into a "hedonistic environment." For instance, she claims that there were a number of bottles laced with drugs, making it difficult to distinguish which bottles were or weren't laced. She also claims that the suspected sex workers were sprawled out unconscious on the yacht as Cassie's 2018 hit, "Me & You," blared in the background.

In court documents, O'Marcaigh claims she was pressured to take shots with Diddy's son, Christian. She claims Christian insisted on sitting next to her and became aggressive when he wanted her to continue taking shots. She claims Christian's aggressiveness turned physical, alleging that he violently grabbed her arm and forced her to take another shot, which she claimed tasted like it was spiked. O'Marcaigh then claims Christian, who recently celebrated his 26th birthday, touched her legs, breasts, anus and vagina, and he tried kissing her neck, face and hands.

In a statement to ET, Diddy and Christian's attorney, Aaron Dyer, told ET in part, "We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim."

O'Marcaigh, who says she was 25 at the time of the alleged assault, claims music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who has also sued Diddy for sexual assault, has an audio recording of the alleged incident. O'Marcaigh attached a transcript of the audio recording, which purportedly paints Christian as blocking her from leaving his room. O'Marcaigh claims she pushed him away from her, but Christian instead took off his clothes, grabbed her arms and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him.

"His penis was erect, and he grabbed her arms and was trying to force [O'Marcaigh] to perform oral sex on him," the court documents state.

In the transcript attached to the lawsuit, Christian purportedly says, "Yo, it's shot o'clock," to which O'Marcaigh responds with, "No, I'm not doing shots." She claims Christian said, "Everybody, we got to take a shot." When she relented and said she'll take a sip, O'Marcaigh claims Christian told her, "No, no, no. Take the whole thing." O'Marcaigh claims she told him, "I'm only doing it as long as you take it as well," but she claims Christian responded saying, "I ain't going to lie, I'm not taking nothing. Please, please, take the shot."

O'Marcaigh claims she then asked, "You are drugging me?"

The lawsuit also includes photos of O'Marcaigh's alleged injuries. O'Marcaigh's complaint went on to claim that the Combs family retaliated against her by firing her around May 10, 2023. O'Marcaigh claims she fell into a deep depression, developed an eating disorder and suffered from anxiety, panic attacks and was also suicidal due to the alleged assault.

This new lawsuit comes just weeks after Christian and his brother, Justin Combs, were handcuffed outside Diddy's Los Angeles home amid a raid executed by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which also raided the embattled music mogul's home in Miami. In a statement to ET, HSI would only say that the raids were "part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners." It's been reported that the raids are tied to sex trafficking allegations and that the probe is helmed by the U.S. District Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

Justin Combs and Christian Combs at the BET Lifetime Achievement after-party on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

At this point, it's unclear if the litany of sexual assault lawsuits filed against Diddy are tied to the raids. But a source previously told Rolling Stone that four Jane Does and one John Doe had already sat for interviews with investigators for a probe related to an alleged sex trafficking and RICO case, and additional interviews have also been scheduled.

As ET previously reported, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie sued Diddy, claiming he raped her over the course of their years-long relationship. She also claimed he would force her to engage in sex acts with male sex workers. But some 24 hours later, Cassie and Diddy struck a settlement deal ending her lawsuit.

In a statement to ET, Diddy said at the time of the settlement, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

"Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, also said in a statement to ET at the time. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

But Diddy went on to face four more sexual assault lawsuits from three additional women and Jones, the music producer. Diddy broke his silence after the fourth lawsuit was filed in less than a month from the first three lawsuits. He took to Instagram and said, "Enough is enough."

He added, "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Diddy has not publicly spoken out about Jones' lawsuit.

