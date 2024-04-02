Amidst the legal drama surrounding his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Christian "King" Combs celebrated his 26th birthday in style.

Taking to Instagram, Christian shared glimpses of his birthday bash, showcasing a lavish house party complete with music, friends, and festivity.

In the snapshots shared on social media, Christian donned a silver shirt adorned with a diamond chain and a matching watch. Surrounded by friends and well-wishers, including a girl perched on his lap, Christian seemed to revel in the celebration of another year.

Instagram

Christian treated his followers to a glimpse of a birthday cake emblazoned with the words "Happy Birthday Christian," declaring the occasion as "lit" in classic celebratory fashion.

Instagram

However, Christian's birthday merriment unfolded amidst his father's ongoing legal battles. The Combs family has been thrust into the spotlight following a series of explosive allegations against Diddy, including accusations of abuse and sex trafficking.

The legal saga began when singer Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, alleging disturbing acts of misconduct. The lawsuit triggered a cascade of allegations from other women, leading to a settlement between Ventura and Diddy. Despite the settlement, Diddy's legal woes escalated last month with federal agents raiding his properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of an investigation into sex trafficking allegations.

In a statement to ET, Diddy said, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

"Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," said Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, in a statement to ET. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Aerial footage captured during the raid showed Diddy's sons -- Justin and Christian Combs -- handcuffed outside of Diddy's home in Los Angeles. And as the feds executed the raid, authorities at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami also arrested a man accused in a lawsuit of being Diddy's so-called "drug mule."

Getty

In a statement to ET, Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, blasted the feds for its "gross overuse of military-level force" amid the execution of search warrants.

"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Dyer continued. "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Christian Combs and Diddy in 2023 - Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

At this point, it's unclear if the string of lawsuits filed against Diddy are tied to the case the feds are currently building, but a source told Rolling Stone that four Jane Does and one John Doe had already sat for interviews with investigators for a probe related to an alleged sex trafficking and RICO case, and additional interviews have reportedly been scheduled.

RELATED CONTENT: