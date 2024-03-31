Sean 'Diddy' Combs took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his fans a happy Easter amid his high-profile legal issues and allegations of abuse and sex trafficking.

Alongside a photo carousel featuring his youngest daughter, Love Sean Combs, the 54-year-old music mogul, wrote, "HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love 🩷."

In the first picture in the album, the 1-year-old toddler is shown smiling from ear to ear while dressed in a pink and yellow floral outfit. In the second photo, Love is seen walking in what looks like a field while holding some flowers in her hand.

In the snap that follows, Love adorably looks up at the camera as she stands next to a coffee table. The photo album ends with another photo of Love walking in a field.

Diddy surprised fans when he announced the birth of his daughter with Dana Tran back in December 2022. In an Instagram post at the time, he wrote, "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world."

He added, "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin Christian, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Additionally, Diddy shares four children with late model Kim Porter: Quincy, whom he adopted, Christian "King" and twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila. Diddy and Sarah Chapman welcomed daughter Chance in 2006. He and Misa Hylton welcomed son Justin in 1993.

The carousel marks Diddy's first Instagram post since federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25 in what Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said was part of an ongoing investigation. It's been reported that the probe, which is being helmed by the Southern District of New York, is tied to sex trafficking allegations.

The home raids came four months after singer Cassie Ventura sued Diddy and accused him of rape, among other allegations of wrongdoing. The lawsuit between the exes was settled a day after Ventura's filing.

In a statement to ET at the time, Diddy said, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

In a separate statement to ET, Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, stated, "Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

He continued: "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Despite the settlement, however, the lawsuit set off a litany of additional sexual misconduct allegations from numerous other accusers. It's unclear if the lawsuits that Diddy is facing is tied to the federal investigation.

