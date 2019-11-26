TobyMac is remembering his son.

In a recent Twitter thread, the 55-year-old Christian rapper shared photos from his late son, Truett Foster McKeehan's, memorial service just over one month after his death. In the pics, a large group gathered alongside Truett's casket, with many dressed in read hoodies that read Shiloh, a nod to one of the aspiring rapper's stage names. TobyMac shared Truett, who was 21 at the time of his death, with his wife, Amanda Levy McKeehan.

"As we enter this week of Thanksgiving we have something we’d like to share... Such overwhelming love has surrounded us this last month," TobyMac began the lengthy thread. "We still don’t quite know which end is up but we do KNOW, we are loved."

"As we mourn our firstborn son, God has poured out His love on us through people. He has loved us through you....your kind acts and words and prayers and thoughts and songs and poems and teachings and gifts and meals and time and expertise and travel have made death bearable," he added. "You have been God’s light to us in our darkest days, a comfort to our broken hearts. We have experienced family at every layer and every turn. From the closest to those who have loved from a distance, thank you, thank you a thousand times over. We are grateful for your gentle and compassionate hearts. It is something we will never forget. Community as it should be...the body at its best. How God must be pleased!"

TobyMac continued by writing that he and his family have "been encouraging" themselves to take solace in their faith, writing, "The place of death is actually where all that we believe is most significant... that God has the power to do what he promised, defeat death and give life to anyone who believes."

"So from the valley of the shadow of death we pray a flood of thankfulness will rise this week," he concluded. "Thankfulness to a kind God who is not afraid. The Father of the Heavenly lights...who shines most beautifully in the darkness, and gives us everything we need."

As we enter this week of Thanksgiving we have something we’d like to share... Such overwhelming love has surrounded us this last month. We still don’t quite know which end is up but we do KNOW, we are loved. As we mourn our firstborn son, God has poured out His love on us (cont.) pic.twitter.com/eDxuDCV1AS — TobyMac (@tobymac) November 24, 2019

Last month, TobyMac's rep confirmed Truett's death to ET, revealing in a statement that he died "at home in the Nashville area," and adding that the "cause of death has not been determined."

In a lengthy statement to ET at the time -- which TobyMac also shared on Instagram -- the rapper remembered his first born, who he described as "a true artist," and "a magnetic son and brother and friend."

Shortly before his death, Truett performed his very first show at the Factory in Franklin, Tennessee, which made his father "as proud as a 'pop' (as Tru called me) could be."

"We don't follow God because we have sort of under-the-table deal with Him, like, we'll follow you if you bless us. We follow God because we love Him. It's our honor," TobyMac said. "He is the God of the hills and the valleys. And He is beautiful above all things."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

K-Pop Star Sulli Found Dead at 25 Embed Code Restart

Truett Foster McKeehan, Son of Christian Rapper TobyMac, Dead at 21

Harry Morton, Pink Taco Founder and Lindsay Lohan's Ex, Dead at 38

Goo Hara, 28-Year-Old K-Pop Star, Found Dead at Her Home in South Korea

Related Gallery