Christian Slater has received the ultimate 50th birthday gift -- another child!

According to multiple outlets, the actor and his wife, Brittany Lopez, recently welcomed a baby girl.

The news comes just days after the Mr. Robot star celebrated his 50th birthday on August 18.

The little girl is Brittany’s first child and Christian’s third -- he also has an 18-year-old daughter, Eliana, and a 20-year-old son, Jaden, from his previous marriage to Ryan Haddon.

The actor wed Brittany at a courthouse in Florida in 2013.

On top of welcoming their first child together and marking his 50th, Christian is also gearing up for the final season of USA Network’s Mr. Robot, which released a dramatic new trailer on Tuesday.

In January, the actor and his co-star, Rami Malek, talked to ET, with Malek teasing a "very, very, climatic" conclusion to the series.

"[Christian Slater and I] both got a call from Sam Esmail, our director, executive producer, creator, and my mouth was agape after he told me how the season ended," Malek dished. "So, it's going to be a very, very, climatic ending to what I think has been four great seasons of television."

See more on Slater and the series below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rami Malek and Christian Slater Tease 'Very, Very Climatic' Ending to 'Mr. Robot' (Exclusive)

Christian Slater Teases 'Crazy' Season 4 of 'Mr. Robot' (Exclusive)

Christian Slater Claims Father Tried to Kill Him and His Mother, Requests That Defamation Lawsuit be Thrown Ou

Related Gallery