Christina Aguilera Cancels Another Concert Due to ‘Safety Concerns’

Christina Aguilera has had another unexpected hiccup on her Liberation Tour. The 37-year-old pop star took to social media on Wednesday to announce that her Indio, California, show had been cancelled due to safety concerns.

“Hey Fighters - I was just informed that due to production related safety concerns at tonight’s venue I am advised to cancel the show in Indio, CA,” she wrote.

Aguilera acknowledged the inconvenience to fans, adding, “Y’all know this isn’t what we want because I look forward to performing for each and every one of you who make the time and effort to come see me! Love you all!”

This isn’t Aguilera’s first show cancellation while on tour for the first time in more than a decade. Earlier this month, she canceled two concerts -- one in Rama, Canada, and one in Detroit, Michigan -- after losing her voice.

“MY FIGHTERS, MY FRIENDS — it aches me to share that I am under the weather and have lost my voice today,” she wrote at the time. “Per doctor’s order, I need to rest tonight in order to get well asap — and will be unable to sing my heart out and perform for you.”

