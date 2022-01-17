Christina Haack is clapping back at critics who think she's moving "too fast" in her relationship with her fiancé, Josh Hall.

Haack took to Instagram Sunday to share a beachside photo with Hall with a caption that read, "Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is. ❤️🔒🗝."

By Monday, the HGVT star had tweaked her caption to only include emojis.

The post comes shortly after Haack shared another photo with Hall from their getaway to the Montage resort in Los Cabos that read, "1.14.22 Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh," which had fans speculating that Haack and Hall had already tied the knot.

One follower commented, "Honeymoon?! I'm guessing! Congratulations if so!!! 💘 Happy looks good on you, Christina," while another fan asked in the comments, "Is that a wedding band?" and "Did you guys get married today?"

She later tweaked that caption too, deleting the date from the photo's explainer.

For Hall's part, the 41-year-old shared a photo of him and Haack sharing a kiss at the waterfront resort, with the caption, "True love is rare, so go for it. Fear controls you, so face it. Time is precious, so indulge it. Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. Never settle for less than you deserve. We only get one life, so don’t waste a moment of it."

The social media uproar comes just four months after Haack announced their engagement on Instagram.

The 38-year-old reality TV star shared romantic pictures of the two on the beach, and in one picture, she flashes a sizable ring. She let her emojis, including an engagement ring one, do the talking.

"❤️♾🔒🗝 💍," she posted alongside the romantic shots.

Haack and Hall were first linked in July, the month after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized. Shortly thereafter, Haack revealed that she and Hall -- whom she's called her "ride or die" -- met in the spring of 2021, and defended their relationship.

"The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let's be real) pretty fake," she wrote in part. "I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions... So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -- I'll do what I want."

When ET spoke with Haack's ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, and his fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, in July, the couple said they had met Hall.

Young said at the time that Hall "seems like" a good guy.

El Moussa added, "Don't really know him, but I sure hope so."

