Christina Hall and her husband, Joshua Hall, soaked up the sun over the Memorial Day weekend during a trip to the Montage Los Cabos resort, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Christina on the Coast star shared a series of pictures featuring her and Josh on vacation showing some sweet PDA.

"Too much ☀," Christina captioned the selfie of her rocking a white bikini while her husband playfully bites her face.

In another picture, Christina and Josh are captured in a romantic and candid moment as she wraps her arms around him while they stare off at the ocean.

Christina captioned the image, "Pap'd by friends."

The mother-of-three ended her series of photos with one final glace at the resort as she wrote "Gonna miss this place," ahead of ending her stay.

Mexico holds a special place in Christina and Josh's hearts. In 2021, it's where the 42-year-old real estate agent popped the question to his future wife. The pair later tied the knot in 2022 during an intimate ceremony in Hawaii.

The couple's time off came after a very busy season. Christina celebrated Mother's Day with her three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, 7 -- whom she shares with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa -- and Hudson, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Prior, Christina shared they were busy in Tampa working on some real estate.

"Busy, but fun 72 hours in Tampa with my ride or die. Mostly work but had some really good meals and got to see Tampa ⚡️in the playoffs. What I noticed: everywhere we went, people here are soooo nice!! Maybe it’s time for Christina takes Tampa 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🏠 ," she wrote.

This year, the couple were busy with their latest show, Christina in the Country. In January, the couple spoke to ET about the parts of their relationship they wanted -- and didn't want to -- air.

"I've always been a pretty private person, like, you couldn't find anything about me," Josh told ET. "Obviously, she's a public figure, getting with her we had to find a happy medium, where we've chosen what we want to share. More or less, we keep all the intimate, personal stuff private and between us, and when we share something, that's a small part of our life, but it's enough to let people know, 'Hey, we're here. We're together, we're enjoying life and we do love each other."

