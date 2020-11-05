Shopping

Christmas Gifts for Under $100

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best birthday gifts
Lucy Lambriex / Getty Images

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Holiday DashMacy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for your kid,  friend, mom, dad, coworkers, or other loved ones. From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique holiday gifts, to major markdowns on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dye and more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including CoachKate Spade, Marc JacobsRebecca Minkoff, Frye, HerschelVera Bradley Levi's, UggAmazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers

Shoppers can find Christmas gift items for friends, family, coworkers, or that special someone. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

See below for our picks for the best Christmas gifts under $100, and check back with Entertainment Tonight for more hot deals! 

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit.

REGULARLY $195

EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats

These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.

REGULARLY $129.95

Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel

This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with.

REGULARLY $99

Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York
Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls.

Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds
Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds

The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.

Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
Coach
Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas
Coach

This Coach Boxed 3-In-1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas is the perfect chic gift for the men in your life.

REGULARLY $228

Power Couple Kit
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit
Amazon
Power Couple Kit
Sunday Riley

This Sunday Riley contains the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, two anti-aging skincare essentials that work to reveal a smoother-looking, glowing complexion.

REGULARLY $82

Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York
Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $299

Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant is the perfect understated necklace for every age and style.

Facial Cleansing Massager
meejee
meejee Facial Cleansing Massager
Urban Outfitters
Facial Cleansing Massager
meejee

The meejee Facial Cleansing Massager is a cleansing device that massages, purifies and revitalizes your skin beneath the surface. It uses a sonic pulses that destroy acne-causing impurities from your pores while stimulating blood circulation.

File Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach File Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
File Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach

This Coach File Crossbody In Signature Canvas is a steal at $69.40 and comes in four different colors: black, khaki, light khaki and brown.

REGULARLY $228

BL660 Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups
Ninja
Ninja BL660 Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups
Macy's
BL660 Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups
Ninja

The Ninja BL660 Professional Blender is perfect for everything from frozen drinks to your daily smoothies and comes with additional single-serve cups. 

REGULARLY $149.99

Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag
Amazon
Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware.

REGULARLY $248

Miller Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Miller Backpack
Herschel
Miller Backpack
Herschel

The Herschel Miller Backpack is the newest and biggest backpack of their line. A classic style for everyday wear, the Miller Backpack is minimalistic and practical.

Ivy CLIQ Instant Camera Printer
Canon
Canon Ivy CLIQ Instant Camera Printer
Amazon
Ivy CLIQ Instant Camera Printer
Canon

Make snapping memories easy with the Canon Ivy CLIQ -- a slim, bright camera that instantly prints photos with a peel-and-stick backing. 

Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach
Coach Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach

Coach's Mini Serena Crossbody is made of crossgrain leather with and adjustable strap to either wear this handbag on your shoulder or as a crossbody.

REGULARLY $229

20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinner Wheels
Amazon
20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson

The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles.

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady.

Guilty Eau de Toilette
Gucci
Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom
Guilty Eau de Toilette
Gucci

Guilty Eau de Toilette by Gucci is a trendy perfume which has notes of duality between feminine lilac and rich amber which will work especially well in the fall/winter months.

 

REGULARLY $102

Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
UGG

The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year.

REGULARLY $89.99

Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory Burch
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $148

Orion Backpack, Small
Herschel
Herschel Orion Backpack Small
Herschel
Orion Backpack, Small
Herschel

The Herschel Orion Backpack is crafted with textured nylon and smooth leather. This backpack has a leather front storage pocket and adjustable slim shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five unique colors, too.

REGULARLY $89.99

Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York
Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote is a steal at $89. This tote comes in frosted blue, tutu pink, black and bone.

REGULARLY $299

After Party
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo After Party
Quay
After Party
Quay x Lizzo

Sleek square sunnies with metal accent temples.

Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC
MAC Dream Team Eye Kit
Nordstrom
Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC

For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner.

$77 VALUE

Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach

The Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas is one of the newest additions to the Coach Outlet sale and the bag is 70% off the retail price.  This crossbody handbag is crafted in signature coated canvas with smooth leather details and comes in six different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $328

Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips

A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 

REGULARLY $59.99

Women's Daybreak
Nike
Nike Women's Daybreak
Nike
Women's Daybreak
Nike

The Nike Women's Daybreak is a vintage throwback running shoe to the Nike 1979 version.

Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora Favorites
Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora Favorites

Sephora's perfume sample set features seven different fragrances, including Giorgio Armani Ocean Di Gioia Eau de Parfum, and Dolce & Gabanna Dolce Shine Eau de Parfum.

A $103 VALUE

Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York

Start your fall trip off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $155

Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots
Coach
Coach Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots
Macy's
Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots
Coach

Coach's Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots are the perfect chic addition to your shoe wardrobe for the rainy/snowy months ahead.

REGULARLY $250

Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry

Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk.

REGULARLY $97

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York
Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Kate Spade
Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York

The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas.

REGULARLY $100

Ultra Hydration Set
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Ultra Hydration Set
Nordstrom
Ultra Hydration Set
Kiehl's

This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too.

$121 VALUE

Sindy Hobo
Frye
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Sindy Hobo
Frye

The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather and has buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors, as well.

REGULARLY $228

Faux Leather Leggings
Aqua
Aqua Faux Leather Leggings
Bloomingdale's
Faux Leather Leggings
Aqua

These Aqua Faux Leather Leggings are a 100% Bloomingdale's exclusive. These leggings come in four colors: patent black, black, dark brown and medium brown.

Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print
Coach
Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print
Coach
Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print
Coach

The Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print is made with signature Coach coated canvas and a smooth leather adjustable strap which allows you to wear the crossbody bag both on your shoulder or as a crossbody. This purse is on sale for $199 off the retail price.

 

REGULARLY $250

‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Crossley Radio
Crossley Radio ‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Nordstrom
‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Crossley Radio

This retro-inspired desk phone is a perfect gift for your loved one's home, dorm room, or office desk. 

Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L’Occitane
L’occitane en Provence Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L'Occitane
Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L’Occitane

This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine. 

Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
Coach
coach_sun_full_rim_pilot_sunglasses
Amazon
Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
Coach

This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. These Coach sunglasses are currently 52% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $166

Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
Frye Evie Tote
Amazon
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.

The Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frye purse is more than $131 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $198

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell
Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Nordstrom Rack
The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell

The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall.  This suede boot comes in black and brown and is up to 71% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Giftology Lismore Sugar Lead Crystal Bud Vase
Waterford
Waterford Giftology Lismore Sugar Lead Crystal Bud Vase
Nordstrom
Giftology Lismore Sugar Lead Crystal Bud Vase
Waterford

A beautiful Waterford leaded crystal bud vase which would be the perfect gift for mom.

ORIGINALLY $75

Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Rachel Parcell
Rachel Parcell Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Rachel Parcell

This cozy Rachel Parcell faux fur throw blanket comes in red grape and ivory silver and is the perfect present to keep your loved ones warm.

REGULARLY $69

Jolie Hobo
Frye
Frye Jolie Hobo
Amazon
Jolie Hobo
Frye

This Frye Jolie Hobo is 100% leather and $71 off the retail price.

REGULARLY $198

Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
Umbra Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Amazon
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra

This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. It is the perfect present to proudly display pictures of the people you love.

REGULARLY $35

Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia
Columbia’s Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Amazon
Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia

Made from waterproof suede, the lace-up hiking boot features a rubber sole and metal hardware.  

REGULARLY $79.95

Blender
NutriBullet
NutriBullet Blender
Nutribullet
Blender
NutriBullet

Perfect for smoothies, soups, sauces and more, the NutriBullet blender features three precision speeds, pulse function, and a stainless steel blade. This is a quality Christmas gift idea for the foodie in your life.

REGULARLY $99

10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Kurt Adler
Kurt Adler 10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Amazon
10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Kurt Adler

Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread cookie house.

REGULARLY $125

 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best 212 Christmas Gifts on Amazon -- Holiday Gift Deals for 2020

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Started Yesterday -- Shop Early Deals Now!

Coach Sale: Over 50% Off Select Handbags, Wallets, Shoes, Jackets and More

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything --Yes Everything

The 53 Best Handbag Deals Available from the Amazon Holiday Dash

Best Holiday Stocking Stuffers for Your Family

Best Holiday Gifts for Under $50 in 2020

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Backpacks and Bags

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $50 at Amazon

The Best Gifts from Amazon's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Tons Handbag Styles

You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon

44 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More

The 23 Best Luggage Deals at the Amazon Sale from Tumi, Samsonite, Herschel, TravelPro and More

Get Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses at Amazon's Holiday Dash sale