Christy Carlson Romano and Husband Brendan Rooney Welcome 2nd Daughter

Christy Carlson Romano just welcomed a baby girl!



On Wednesday the 34-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that her and husband Brendan Rooney welcomed Sophia Elizabeth Rooney this afternoon with a sweet photo of the baby girl’s feet.



“Welcome to the world, Sophia Elizabeth Rooney. Born 7lbs 2oz on 2/18 at 1:27 PM,” she wrote. “@thebrendanrooney @isabellavrooneyand I love you infinitely. We are already marveling at your grace and beauty, just like when your sister was born. We cannot wait to watch our bright shining stars journey down the path of sisterhood together.”



The couple announced the pregnancy news back in August with a precious photo of their 1-year-old Isabella sleeping. Both parents have their fingers to their lips, indicating that their first born, who arrived on Christmas Eve in 2016, isn’t getting the news just yet.



“We are so excited, we just can't keep this a secret any longer! @thebrendanrooney and I are thrilled to announce that we're expecting again!” they captioned the pic, later adding, “Shhh... Don't tell her she's gonna have to share her toys soon!”

Just days ago, ET caught up with Romano to chat about her role in the new Kim Possible movie and the exciting role she plays alongside Sadie Stanley, the new actress tackling the crime-fighting teen.



"She's got this whole Gaga-esque persona and she's this larger-than-life pop star," Romano, 34, said of her character. "... She is sort of a throwback to, when we were doing the first couple of episodes, there was a pop star that picks up Kim in a private jet."



During the interview, Romano also revealed that she had a hand in Kim’s signature catchphrase.



"I kinda came up with 'What’s the sitch?'" She said. "I didn't realize that it was happening... The creators of Kim Possible had asked me in the studio, 'Hey, what would be the way that you would say, 'What's up?' but in a modern way?' So I was like, 'I don't know, What’s the sitch?’ And they kind of were like, 'I think that works!'"



Get load more breaking news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Welcomes First Child

Lily Aldridge Welcomes Second Child With Caleb Followill

Ryan Guzman Welcomes First Child With Fiancée Chrysti Ane

Related Gallery