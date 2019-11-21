Ciara is beyond proud of her latest song.

The singer opened up to ET's Keltie Knight on Thursday about her new single, "Melanin," and all the amazing friends and artists attached to the project.

"I am so happy, so proud of this woman. My new song called 'Melanin,' produced by my friend Esther Dean, she's a rock star and some of my melanin queen friends joined me on this record," Ciara dished. "My girl Lupita N’yongo, she drops bars. This is the first time that troublemaker made her appearance, so it's crazy."

"I'm just starting off with that and then my good friend La La [Anthony]. She's never dropped bars on a track before either, so there's a lot of first times on this," she continued. "Then also, I have my other friends The City Girls drop some fire on this record. So it is girl power, melanin queen power happening on this record and I'm so honored and so proud of it. The energy is crazy. It's energy, tempo, that good old 808, Miami base songs. It's just so good. I'm excited."

Ciara is also gearing up to host the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night. "The ladies are showing up this night. There's going to be some girl power that's going to be going down on Sunday, and the girls are representing," Ciara shared. When asked if she would be bringing her new music to the awards ceremony, she remained coy.

"A host never tells it all," she teased. "But, it's definitely going to be a [great night]. I'm going to give everyone in the house a treat. I'm going to give my fans a treat on the day of the show. But I can't say what it's going to be. But I'm super excited about it!"

For more on Ciara and her music, watch below.

